Streetwise newsletter: Best reads of the week

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last week,
Vancouver COVID-19 drug developer AbCellera looks to raise US$200-million in Nasdaq public listing: AbCellera said it hopes to raise US$200-million in its registration statement, posted on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website late Friday afternoon. Investment banks Credit Suisse, Stifel Nicolaus, Berenberg Capital Markets, SVB Leerink and Canada’s BMO Capital Markets are underwriting the deal. (Sean Silcoff)
West Fraser Timber to buy Norbord in all-stock deal worth $4-billion: West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is buying Norbord Inc. in a $4-billion deal that will make the lumber and plywood producer a major global manufacturer of panels used for construction sheathing and flooring. Under the friendly deal, shareholders of Norbord will receive 0.675 of a West Fraser share for each Norbord share. That equates to $49.35 a share, the companies said. (Jeffrey Jones and Brent Jang)
Nasdaq to buy Verafin for US$2.75-billion in biggest Canadian software takeover since 2007: The transaction is one of Canada’s largest ever software deals, and by far the largest technology deal in Atlantic Canadian history. It is being hailed as a win for Newfoundland and Labrador at a time when the province is struggling with high unemployment and low oil prices, and as a coup for the Canadian private capital firms that backed the company. (Mark Rendell and Sean Silcoff)
How Intact landed its largest and most complex takeover yet: Intact has announced a deal to buy RSA Canada, which has a five per cent market share – but to do so, it also has to acquire the parent company’s British division, as well as co-own RSA’s Danish business. (Tim Kiladze)
As Cogeco bid expires, Rogers CEO says deal ‘just wasn’t meant to be’: A hostile takeover bid for Quebec-based cable operator Cogeco Inc. has expired, with the chief executive of Rogers Communications Inc. saying he is disappointed the family that controls the company was unwilling to discuss the proposed $11.1-billion offer. (Alexandra Posadzki)
WeedMD grower leaked details on production expansion, Ontario Securities Commission says: A former master grower for cannabis grower WeedMD Inc. tipped off an investment adviser with inside information about a major production expansion two weeks before the deal was announced, the Ontario Securities Commission has alleged. (Greg McArthur)
New study aims to quantify climate change risks for Canada’s banks, insurers: Canada’s central bank and financial regulator are teaming up with a group of banks and insurance companies to gauge how risks related to climate change and a transition toward a low carbon economy could have an effect on the financial system. (Mark Rendell)
Endeavour Mining buying Canada’s Teranga Gold in all-stock deal worth $2.4-billion: Britain’s Endeavour Mining Corp. is buying Teranga Gold Corp. in an all-stock transaction worth about $2.44-billion, the latest in a whirlwind of deal making in the global gold sector over the past two years aimed at winning back generalist investors. (Niall McGee)
Why Canada’s banks are sitting on the sidelines while U.S. bank deals continue to unfold: Prior to the pandemic, hedge funds looking for takeover plays in the financial sector had a novel tactic: Track the flights of corporate jets owned by Canada’s big banks. ... Corporate travel and bank takeovers came to a halt last March, as everyone shifted their focus to surviving a global health crisis. Now it may be time to start tracking flights again. (Andrew Willis)
