Streetwise newsletter: Best reads of the week

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last week. Enjoy your weekend!
A family affair: The dismantling of Bombardier: As Bombardier expanded in aviation, and trains, the company’s ruling Bombardier-Beaudoin family, equipped with their supervoting shares, vowed to remain in control. The Bombardier and Beaudoin families retain an iron grip on their voting shares, their control unassailable even as the company dismantles itself to keep the core alive. Except the core is being dismantled, too. Story (Eric Reguly, for subscribers)
Cannabis firm Beleave acknowledges participation in securities scam: Ontario cannabis producer Beleave Inc. has admitted to participating in a scam that saw the company shuffle $7.5-million into the pockets of “consultants” who are at the heart of the BridgeMark Group penny stock scandal, currently under investigation in British Columbia. Story (Mark Rendell, for subscribers)
Quebec regulator drops last action against former Amaya CEO: Quebec’s securities watchdog has ended a five-year, multipronged inquiry into what has become known as the Amaya affair without having won sanctions against anyone involved, closing the book on its part in what was one of Canada’s biggest insider-trading cases. Story (Nicolas Van Praet and Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)
Toronto’s Intelex Technologies acquired by Pittsburgh’s Industrial Scientific for $570-million: For the second time in two weeks, a leading Toronto-based software company in the environmental health, safety and quality audit business has been sold to a U.S. buyer. Story (Sean Silcoff)
Ottawa earmarks $50-million for three cleantech funds, but they may not need the money: The Canadian government has chosen three clean-technology venture funds to receive $50-million in public money, including one that says it doesn’t need the cash. Small Business Minister Mary Ng said Ottawa had earmarked $20-million apiece for Montreal’s Cycle Capital Management and Vancouver-based Renewal Funds, while ArcTern Ventures of Toronto will get $10-million, based on recommendations by an independent panel. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)
Bombardier in talks with Japan’s Mitsubishi on sale of regional jet program: Bombardier Inc. is in talks to sell its Canadair Regional Jet line to Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. in a deal that would bring to a close the Montreal plane maker’s commercial-aviation ambitions after a three-decade expansion. Canada’s biggest transportation manufacturer confirmed in a statement Wednesday it is in discussions with Mitsubishi on its CRJ program but declined to comment on the nature of the talks. Mitsubishi also confirmed talks are underway but provided no details. Story (Nicolas Van Praet)
Fiat, Renault talks collapse: The merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and France’s Renault, a deal that would have created the third-largest car maker, has collapsed. The merger, worth about €33-billion, was thought to have been on the verge of success. But to the surprise of Renault and the French government, which owns 15 per cent of the car maker, FCA walked away from the deal early on Thursday and placed the blame firmly on the French state. Story. (Eric Reguly)
The Big Short’s Eisman adds to bet against Canadian bank stocks after ‘exceptionally poor’ earnings reports: Hedge fund manager Steve Eisman of Neuberger Berman, made famous in the book and movie The Big Short, appeared on BNN Bloomberg on Monday to talk Canadian bank stocks. Mr. Eisman reported that he has increased his short positions in the sector after quarterly profit reports. Story (Scott Barlow, for subscribers)
Regulator again raises banks’ capital buffer, says risks ‘remain elevated’: Canada’s banking regulator continues to ratchet up requirements for banks to hold more capital as risks to the sector “remain elevated,” adding to a buffer designed to cushion the impact from future economic shocks. For the second time in six months, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) will raise the “Domestic Stability Buffer” held by banks, citing “key vulnerabilities” to the banking system such as high household indebtedness and rising corporate and commercial debt. Story (James Bradshaw, for subscribers)
DHX Media receives ‘unusual’ takeover overture from Indian auto-parts company: An auto-parts company from India is making an unsolicited and unusual takeover overture for TV production company DHX Media Ltd., saying it is offering to buy the owner of the Peanuts and Teletubbies brands at a 300-per-cent premium to where its stock was trading. Sakthi Global Holdings said in a news release that it is making an “unsolicited merger proposal” for Halifax-based DHX priced at $5.32 a share, with $1.32 to be paid in cash and $4 to be paid in Sakthi stock, which is thinly traded on the U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) market. Story (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)
Waterloo’s Kik Interactive charged by SEC over $100-million unregistered ICO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is suing Canadian tech startup Kik Interactive Inc. for allegedly conducting an illegal securities offering when it sold US$100-million of digital tokens in 2017. The securities watchdog alleges that the Waterloo, Ont.-based company, which operates a popular messaging app, violated securities laws because it failed to register the sale of its virtual “Kin” tokens. Story (Alexandra Posadzki, for subscribers)
Quebec developer seeks provincial backing for rival Transat takeover bid: A Quebec real estate developer has put forth a rival bid – and vision – for Transat AT Inc., putting pressure on Air Canada to raise its friendly offer for the Montreal-based airline and travel company. Group Mach Inc. on Tuesday went public with an offer of $14 a share for Transat, conditional on Quebec government financing, topping a bid made by Air Canada, which since May 16 has been in exclusive talks to buy Transat for $13 a share or $520-million. Story (Eric Atkins, for subscribers)
Cannabis company pays executives and board US$60-million after half-billion-dollar writedown: Four weeks after reporting a writedown worth nearly US$500-million, cannabis company Tilt Holdings Inc. disclosed it paid senior executives and board members US$60-million, mostly in stock options. Massachusetts-based Tilt recorded the writedown in early May as part of its fourth-quarter earnings. The non-cash charge stemmed from goodwill impairments, and the company’s former CEO later blamed the writedown on Tilt’s accounting firm. Story (Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)
BDC launching new $250-million fund to help bring tech to conventional industries: It’s the latest move in a staged shift by the federal Crown agency in how it funds early-stage technology companies in Canada. The new fund follows the recent spinout from BDC of Framework Venture Partners and Amplitude Ventures, two private-sector firms led by some of its former venture capital partners. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)
Ottawa-backed Northleaf venture-capital fund closes at $300-million: Toronto’s Northleaf Capital Partners has closed its third Canadian venture-capital fund at $300-million, just less than a year after it was named as part of Ottawa’s Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative. Northleaf, a private-markets fund manager with more than US$12-billion under management, was revealed last June as one of five “funds of funds” that would split $350-million to entice more private capital to support the maturing Canadian startup sector. Story (Josh O’Kane, for subscribers)
Frances Donald promoted to chief economist and head of macro strategy at Manulife Asset Management: At 33 years old, that makes her the youngest woman to become a chief economist in Canada, Ms. Donald said in an interview. Being a young mother and a millennial gives Ms. Donald a unique lens through which to view a world where demographics, central bank frameworks and trade tensions are changing rapidly. Story (Alexandra Posadzki, for subscriber)
Georgian Partners seeks to raise Canada’s first $1-billion private venture fund: Georgian Partners Inc. is setting out to raise the first $1-billion private-sector venture capital fund in Canadian history. Sources in the investment community say the Toronto-based financier – which specializes in funding later-stage technology startups seeking $20-million or more in growth capital – recently told existing investors it is gearing up to launch its fifth fund, with a goal of raising US$750-million (about $1.01-billion). The firm raised its US$550-million fourth fund less than a year ago. A Georgian spokesman declined to comment. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)
Ontario government and regulatory authority developing final rules for financial planner, financial adviser regulation: The Ontario government is moving ahead with plans to crack down on people who use the title of “financial planner” or “financial adviser” when they lack qualifications. Bill 100, which received royal assent last week, requires anyone in Ontario who wants to use those titles to obtain appropriate credentials and remain in good standing. With that groundwork laid, the province’s Ministry of Finance and the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) are developing the final rules. Story (Clare O’Hara, for subscribers)
Should we fear market dominance by Air Canada? In a word, no. The notion that firms with large market shares hurt consumers is based on the confusion of cause and effect. Firms with significant market shares may have managed to reach their position by being efficient, by increasing the quality of their products or services, and by reducing costs and thus prices. Column (Vincent Geloso)
MORE FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS AND MORE DEALS NEWS FROM FRIDAY
Wells Fargo to pay customers $386-million over unwanted auto insurance: Wells Fargo & Co. will pay customers at least US$386-million to settle class-action claims that the bank signed them up for auto insurance they did not want or need when they took out car loans. Story (Reuters)
Anadarko pressed Occidental for all-cash offers, expecting investor opposition: securities filings: Anadarko Petroleum repeatedly spurned rival Occidental Petroleum’s approaches and pushed for all-cash offers, fearing the market’s reaction to the blockbuster US$38-billion deal, according to securities filings released on Friday. Story (Reuters)
Barnes & Noble sells to hedge fund for $476-million; shares spike: Barnes & Noble Inc. said on Friday it would be bought by hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. for US$475.8-million, marking the end of the once-dominant U.S. book retailer as a public company after years of falling sales. Story (Reuters, for subscribers)
