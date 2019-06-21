Streetwise newsletter: Best reads of the week

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last week. Enjoy your weekend,
Making sense of Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency project: Facebook Inc., the company that brought you fake news and privacy scandals, is now backing a global currency that intends to challenge the world’s existing monetary hierarchy. What could possibly go wrong? Opinion (Ian McGugan)
Why this top analyst has a sell rating on each of the Big Six banks: Most of the time, betting against the big Canadian banks is a big mistake. Last year was an exception. In 2018, the Big Six group of stocks put up its worst calendar year since the global financial crisis, as it succumbed to a downdraft in the energy sector, a housing market slowdown, concerns over household debt, trade tensions between the United States and Canada and a global stock market correction. Story (Tim Shufelt)
Desjardins Group suffers massive data breach by rogue employee: A rogue employee of Desjardins Group has leaked the personal information of 2.9-million members of the financial services cooperative but executives tried to reassure customers Thursday that their money is safe. The personal information included names, birthdays, social insurance numbers, email, telephone and home addresses, according to Desjardins Group CEO Guy Cormier. Account access information like passwords, personal identification numbers and identity-confirmation questions were not leaked, he stressed. Story (Les Perreaux)
Green For Life planning IPO: A year after Toronto-based waste management company GFL Environmental Inc. scrapped plans to go public and instead brought in new private-equity backers, the company is seeking to raise as much as US$1.5-billion ($1.98-billion) in an initial public offering this fall, according to a person close to the transaction. If successful it would one of the largest Canadian IPOs in recent years, topping the $1.83-billion IPO for Hydro One in 2015, according to data from Bloomberg. Story (Jason Kirby)
Quadriga founder moved customers’ money into his personal accounts, Ernst & Young says: The founder of defunct cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX moved users’ money into his personal accounts, created artificial trading volume and inflated company revenue, according to a report from Ernst & Young. Rather than holding cryptocurrency in company wallets on behalf of Quadriga’s users, its 30-year-old chief executive officer, Gerald Cotten, moved large sums of customer assets into his personal accounts at competing exchanges, the report said. Story (Joe Castaldo and Alexandra Posadzki)
Head of Silicon Valley Bank’s Canadian division stepping down: The head of Silicon Valley Bank’s Canadian division is leaving the bank for personal reasons less than four months after the California-based lender received a licence to operate in Canada. Barbara Dirks was named Head of Canada for SVB, as the bank is known, in March of 2018. In an e-mail to industry colleagues on Thursday, she said she plans to “take some personal time to focus on family health issues and to pass the baton as the Head of Canada by resigning the post.” She will leave SVB in the coming weeks after helping with a transition, and a search for her successor is under way. Story (James Bradshaw)
Weston family hires OMERS managing partner Jim Orlando to invest $100-million in tech ventures: Canada’s billionaire Weston family is making a $100-million bet on the emerging-technology sector, hiring away one of Canada’s top early-stage investment professionals from pension giant Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System to run its new venture fund. The Globe and Mail has learned that Jim Orlando, a managing partner with OMERS Ventures, will join a new arm of the Westons’ holding company, Wittington Investments, to develop “a meaningful corporate venture capital program and strategy,” according to a recruiting brief for the position. Story (Sean Silcoff)
Acreage shareholders approve sale to Canopy: The cannabis industry’s first major cross-border deal received shareholder approval on Wednesday, with shareholders of both Canopy Growth Corp. and U.S. marijuana firm Acreage Holdings Inc. voting overwhelmingly in favour of a partnership between the two companies. Story (Mark Rendell)
Why Slack doesn’t need a traditional IPO: Unlike just about every other company that’s gone public in the United States, Slack Technologies Inc. will do so without one notable takeaway: new cash. On Thursday, the maker of workplace-messaging software is expected to list its shares directly on the New York Stock Exchange, forgoing an initial public offering that would see the company issue equity in exchange for new funds. Story (Matt Lundy)
Private insurers are the biggest obstacle to Justincare: Forget the Trans Mountain Pipeline. If Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is looking for a legacy project to secure his place in history, his advisory council on universal drug insurance has handed him a proposal that could one day have Canadians calling their drug plan Justincare. Opinion (Konrad Yakabuski)
Activist investor slams HBC chairman’s proposal to take retailer private as ‘woefully inadequate’: Pressure is mounting on Richard Baker, executive chairman of Hudson’s Bay Co., to increase his bid to take the retailer private – or put the entire company up for sale. U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC, which last year owned an estimated 3 per cent of HBC’s shares, said on Tuesday that the $9.45-a-share proposal by Mr. Baker and his HBC majority shareholder group to take the retailer private is “woefully inadequate”. Story (Marina Strauss)
Canadian convicted of fraud arrested in UAE, Ontario securities regulator says: A Canadian convicted of fraud who fled the country to evade a four-year prison sentence has been arrested and repatriated. William Wallace, one of two men who raised $6.8-million by fraudulently selling shares in Londoni Gold Corp., was arrested in February upon his arrival in the United Arab Emirates, according to the Ontario Securities Commission. He has been remanded to prison to begin serving his sentence, the OSC said Tuesday. Story (Alexandra Posadzki)
Sun Life Investment Management launches new institutional investment arm: Sun Life Financial Inc. has merged several of its third-party money managers to create a new institutional investment arm that will focus on fixed income and global real estate equity and debt. Story (Clare O’Hara)
GMP CEO entitled to $7.5-million change of control payment upon exit: GMP Capital Inc.’s departing chief executive officer Harris Fricker is set to receive a hefty payment after the company’s sale of its capital markets business. Story (Niall McGee)
Why GMP’s capital markets sale shouldn’t surprise anyone: Some booms on Bay Street end with a bang. Both the dot-com bubble and the income-trust bonanza disappeared in a flash. Others fade like dying empires. For Canada’s independent investment banks, it’s been the latter. Story (Tim Kiladze)
GMP Capital restructures its footprint, sells capital markets business to U.S.-based Stifel Financial: Canadian investment bank GMP Capital Inc. has agreed to sell the bulk of its capital markets business to Stifel Financial Corp. in a deal worth approximately $70-million. Toronto-based GMP will hold on to its U.S. marijuana sector in capital markets, and its wealth management business. In fact, GMP intends to focus almost entirely on wealth management and will attempt to buy the approximately two-thirds share in Richardson GMP Ltd. it doesn’t already own. Story (Niall McGee)
Street Capital gains much-needed cash boost with $85-million sale to RFA Capital: Street Capital Group Inc. has struck an all-cash deal to be acquired by RFA Capital Inc. for $85-million, securing a much-needed infusion of capital as the mortgage lender has struggled to keep pace in a competitive market. RFA Capital will pay 68 cents a share to acquire all of Street Capital’s shares and take the lender private – a 36-per-cent premium to Friday’s closing price, subject to approvals from shareholders and authorities. Story (James Bradshaw)
Mortgage industry remains skeptical as Ottawa details new incentive for first-time home buyers: The federal government released new details of its First-Time Home Buyer incentive Monday, including that its ultimate cost to home buyers will rise or fall in direct proportion to the value of the property. The program will launch Sept. 2 – more than a month before Canadians head to the polls – according to new details released Monday. Story (Bill Curry and Janet McFarland)
Montreal telemedicine startup Dialogue raises $40-million in financing led by Caisse: Montreal-based telemedicine startup Dialogue has raised $40-million in venture capital, led by the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Germany’s Holtzbrinck Ventures. The three-year-old company has 400 enterprise customers, about half of whom are in Quebec and another 40 per cent in the rest of Canada, including National Bank of Canada, Lightspeed POS, Industrial Alliance, Air Canada Vacations and Stingray Digital Group. Story (Sean Silcoff)
Online loan provider Borrowell raises $20-million in second round of funding: An online loan provider that offers Canadians free credit-score reports has raised an additional $20-million in equity and venture debt funding, co-led by Power Financial’s Portag3 Ventures. Borrowell, which launched in 2015, will announce Monday it received a second round of funding co-led by existing investors Portag3 and White Star Capital. The group also included new investors Clocktower Ventures, Argo Ventures and Silicon Valley Bank. The fintech provider says it has surpassed more than a million users on its platform. Story (Clare O’Hara)
A spectacular fall to earth for star British fund manager Neil Woodford: With his trademark Marine-style haircut, baggy jeans and T-shirts, Neil Woodford has never been quite like any other British fund manager. He’s the gruff outsider who gained fame during 26 years at the British fund giant Invesco Perpetual by steering clear of the tech bubble in 2000 and the financial crisis in 2008. Story (Paul Waldie)
MORE FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS AND DEALS NEWS FROM FRIDAY
Desjardins facing class-action suit in wake of major data breach: Desjardins Group is facing a legal backlash after a pair of class-action lawsuits were initiated in connection with a data breach affecting nearly three million members. Story (Canadian Press)
Thomson Reuters signs deal for Confirmation, financial terms not disclosed: Thomson Reuters Corp. says it has signed a deal to acquire Confirmation, a provider of secure audit confirmation services. Story (Canadian Press)
Four U.S. states join lawsuit to stop deal between T-Mobile and Sprint: Four more U.S. states joined an unusual effort by state attorneys-general to stop T-Mobile US Inc.’s acquisition of Sprint Corp., a New York official said at a court hearing on Friday. Story
Money-laundering task force to crack down on cryptocurrencies: Cryptocurrency firms will be subjected to rules to prevent the abuse of digital coins such as bitcoin for money laundering, a global watchdog said on Friday, the first worldwide regulatory attempt to constrain the rapidly growing sector. Story (Reuters)
The Streetwise newsletter is Tuesday to Saturday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.