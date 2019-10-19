Streetwise newsletter: Best reads of the week

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last week,
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Investment firm backed by China’s Jiangxi Copper takes 10.8-per-cent stake in Canada’s First Quantum: An investment firm backed by Chinese state-owned Jiangxi Copper Company Ltd., has amassed a 10.8-per-cent stake in First Quantum Minerals Ltd., sending shares of Canada’s biggest copper miner sharply higher. In September, The Globe and Mail reported that Vancouver-based First Quantum had hired bankers to fend off a potential takeover bid from Jiangxi Copper after the price of its stock had fallen over the past few months. Story (Niall McGee)
Torys law firm names new managing partner: Torys LLP, one of Canada’s top law firms for mergers and acquisitions, has named its first new leader in 21 years, with private-equity specialist Matt Cockburn poised to take over as managing partner. Story (Andrew Willis and Christine Dobby)
Laurentian hires new head of capital markets: Laurentian Bank of Canada has hired Kelsey Gunderson to lead its capital-markets business, snapping up an experienced banker who became a free agent earlier this year after an executive shuffle at BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. Story (James Bradshaw)
Deutsche Bank waited years before it flagged suspected Estonian money laundering, report says: Deutsche Bank did not disclose more than one million suspect money transfers with Danske Bank until February, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, about five years after a whistleblower flagged suspicious transactions at Danske. Story (Reuters)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
Barneys enters deal to sell assets to Authentic Brands, B. Riley for $271-million cash: U.S. luxury department-store chain Barneys New York Inc has reached an agreement to sell its assets to brand developer Authentic Brands Group and investment bank B. Riley Financial Inc, a court document showed. Story (Reuters)
Aramco reportedly delays planned IPO so it can offer clarity on earnings: Saudi Aramco has delayed the planned launch of its initial public offering (IPO), the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter. The world’s largest oil firm was to announce plans next week to float a 1 per cent to 2 per cent stake on the kingdom’s Tadawul market before a possible international listing, according to Reuters. Story (Reuters)
U.S. FCC approves merger of T-Mobile, Sprint on vote split on party lines: T-Mobile US Inc.’s proposed $26.5-billion tie-up with Sprint Corp won formal approval from the Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday in a vote split along party lines, two sources told Reuters. Story (Reuters)
Canada’s IPO market dries up as young companies look to private capital: When Toronto-based software company Docebo Inc. started trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange last week, it marked the end of a drought that saw zero IPOs on the senior exchange for seven straight months. That’s the longest dry spell since 2016, when there were just three new issues over the entire year. Story (Tim Shufelt)
Toronto-based Docebo on promising trajectory after going public early: Canada’s newest public company, Docebo Inc., is “unusual in many ways,” CEO Claudio Erba admits. For starters, the employee-training software provider, which debuted on the Toronto Stock Exchange last Tuesday – the exchange’s first IPO in seven months – has more than half its 300 employees, including its chief executive officer and chief operating officer, based near Milan. Story (Sean Silcoff)
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
How B.C.'s changing economy could sway the vote: In a federal election with a lot up for grabs, British Columbia is the golden ring. With four parties expecting to capture seats and as many as a dozen ridings too close to call, the province is very much in play in what is shaping up as one of the closest federal votes in history. Story (David Parkinson)
Canada’s economy faces big challenges. Here’s how the major parties would tackle them: In a few days’ time, the real work begins. After a bruising 40-day election campaign, where all parties dangled promises big and small to woo key voting blocs, Canada’s next government will take the keys of a $2-trillion economy that faces a litany of headwinds. Story (Matt Lundy)
The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.