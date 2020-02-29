Streetwise newsletter: Best reads of the week

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last week,
The scene on Bay Street amid this week’s market turmoil: When the sun rose on Bay Street on Friday morning, everyone knew what was coming: Canadian markets were going to drop. Hard. And indeed they did. Friday capped a tumultuous week that sent global markets into the red as fears about the economic impact of a novel coronavirus spread. For Bay Street, it meant assuaging nervous investors, early mornings, late nights and days of frenzied trading. (Joe Castaldo, Mark Rendell, Andrew Willis)
Pension plan for federal public servants launches its own real estate development company: The pension plan for federal public servants is getting into real estate development, hiring an executive from an established Canadian builder and creating a separate company to develop a sizable swath of land northwest of downtown Toronto. (Rachelle Younglai)
NEO Exchange’s DealSquare aims to make private equity more accessible: NEO Exchange’s new private investing platform, DealSquare, listed its first corporate private placements last week, in a move by the exchange to capitalize on growing interest from retail investors in non-public investment opportunities. (Mark Rendell)
BMO names new head of retail banking: Bank of Montreal gave two of its senior executives new responsibilities for winning over customers in an increasingly digital business. (Andrew Willis and James Bradshaw)
Big banks report record highs in capital markets results: A spike up in fixed income trading revenue and investment banking fees is driving exceptional quarterly results for the capital markets divisions of Canada’s large banks, with three of the Big Six so far reporting stronger results for the fiscal first quarter of 2020. (Mark Rendell)
Bondfield auditor resigned over fraud concerns, according to court documents: External auditors for Bondfield Construction Company Ltd. suspected possible fraud at the company six years before its collapse – prompting them to resign and warn their successors, court documents allege. (Greg McArthur and Karen Howlett)
Georgian Partners closes Canada’s first private sector $1-billion+ venture capital fund: Georgian Partners Inc. has raised Canada’s first $1-billion-plus private-sector venture capital fund. The Toronto late-stage financier has raised US$850-million ($1.1-billion) for its fifth fund, US$100-million more than it targeted when it informed the regulator about the offering in September, Georgian confirmed in a filing with the U.S. Securities Exchange on Tuesday. (Sean Silcoff)
CIBC takes restructuring hit tied to 2,000 looming job cuts: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is taking a $339-million restructuring charge, cutting nearly 5 per cent of its staff and moving top executives to new roles, even as it posted a 3-per-cent rise in quarterly profit. (James Bradshaw)
GMP Capital to take full ownership of Richardson GMP as it focuses on wealth management: GMP Capital Inc. delivered a long-awaited plan on Wednesday to allow its investment advisers to cash in on their ownership stake in the company’s wealth-management business, a potential payday that grows significantly if the business prospers, but shrinks if stockbrokers depart. (Clare O’Hara and Andrew Willis)
HBC chair Richard Baker wins shareholder backing to take Canada’s oldest retailer private: Hudson’s Bay Co. executive chairman Richard Baker plans an online turnaround at Canada’s oldest retailer after he won shareholder approval on Thursday to take the unprofitable department store chain private. (Susan Krashinsky Robertson and Rachelle Younglai)
Supreme Court rules mining company Nevsun can be sued in Canada for alleged abuses abroad: The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that Canadian mining company Nevsun Resources Ltd. can be sued in Canada for alleged human-rights abuses abroad, a decision that is being welcomed by rights activists but broadens the potential legal liability for many Canadian corporations. (Niall McGee, Geoffrey York)
