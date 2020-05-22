Streetwise newsletter: Best reads of the week

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last week
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Half of Bank of Canada’s corporate bond buying program to target financial and energy companies: The Bank of Canada is targeting around half of its $10-billion corporate bond buying program toward financial firms and energy companies, as it looks to support the investment-grade bond market and bring down the cost of financing for companies. (Mark Rendell)
Reitmans gets creditor protection as pandemic takes toll on business: Canadian apparel retailer Reitmans Canada Ltd. has obtained protection from its creditors as the company continues to struggle with long-term business challenges and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Susan Krashinsky Robertson)
Supreme Court decision gives boost to companies providing financing for commercial, class-action lawsuits in Canada: Professional investment to help finance commercial court cases is on the rise in Canada and a recent Supreme Court ruling paves the way for its use in insolvency matters, which are expected to balloon as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Christine Dobby)
U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley launches wealth management business in Canada: Investment bank Morgan Stanley is diving into the competitive Canadian wealth management market by launching a suite of services targeted at executives who own stakes in their companies. (Andrew Willis)
Shopify to offer deposit accounts and payment cards to small business owners: E-commerce giant Shopify Inc. is extending its reach into financial services with plans to offer deposit accounts and payment cards to small-business owners who might feel underappreciated by traditional banks. (James Bradshaw)
RBC Capital Markets limits trading of world’s largest oil ETF: RBC Capital Markets is limiting its trading relationship with a wildly popular U.S.-based oil exchange traded fund, after unprecedented oil price volatility forced the bank to reassess its exposure to crude futures contracts. (Mark Rendell)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
Constellation Software buys Topicus with plans to spin out a new public company: Acquisition machine Constellation Software Inc. plans to spin out its European division as a newly minted public company, a move that positions one of Canada’s largest technology companies for further expansion through takeovers. (Andrew Willis)
Private equity firm Sandpiper Group makes contrarian bet on Extendicare: Sandpiper Group has revealed its stake in Extendicare Inc. is above 10 per cent, and says it may buy more, as the private-equity firm sees long-term gains in retirement living facilities and home health care once the COVID-19 crisis subsides. (Jeffrey Jones)
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Canadian-owned London City Airport struggles as the pandemic clouds its future: When three of Canada’s largest pension plans acquired control of London City Airport in 2016 for about $3-billion, it looked like a shrewd investment given the airport’s growing popularity as a hub for business travellers. (Paul Waldie)
Why the oil patch will think twice before taking Ottawa’s loan offering: Ottawa has thrown large oil and gas companies the financial lifeline they asked for, and given them lots of reasons not to take it. (Jeffrey Jones)
