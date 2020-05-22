 Skip to main content
// //

Streetwise

Register
AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Best reads of the week

For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last week

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Half of Bank of Canada’s corporate bond buying program to target financial and energy companies: The Bank of Canada is targeting around half of its $10-billion corporate bond buying program toward financial firms and energy companies, as it looks to support the investment-grade bond market and bring down the cost of financing for companies. (Mark Rendell)

Story continues below advertisement

Reitmans gets creditor protection as pandemic takes toll on business: Canadian apparel retailer Reitmans Canada Ltd. has obtained protection from its creditors as the company continues to struggle with long-term business challenges and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Susan Krashinsky Robertson)

Supreme Court decision gives boost to companies providing financing for commercial, class-action lawsuits in Canada: Professional investment to help finance commercial court cases is on the rise in Canada and a recent Supreme Court ruling paves the way for its use in insolvency matters, which are expected to balloon as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Christine Dobby)

U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley launches wealth management business in Canada: Investment bank Morgan Stanley is diving into the competitive Canadian wealth management market by launching a suite of services targeted at executives who own stakes in their companies. (Andrew Willis)

Shopify to offer deposit accounts and payment cards to small business owners: E-commerce giant Shopify Inc. is extending its reach into financial services with plans to offer deposit accounts and payment cards to small-business owners who might feel underappreciated by traditional banks. (James Bradshaw)

RBC Capital Markets limits trading of world’s largest oil ETF: RBC Capital Markets is limiting its trading relationship with a wildly popular U.S.-based oil exchange traded fund, after unprecedented oil price volatility forced the bank to reassess its exposure to crude futures contracts. (Mark Rendell)

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS

Constellation Software buys Topicus with plans to spin out a new public company: Acquisition machine Constellation Software Inc. plans to spin out its European division as a newly minted public company, a move that positions one of Canada’s largest technology companies for further expansion through takeovers. (Andrew Willis)

Story continues below advertisement

Private equity firm Sandpiper Group makes contrarian bet on Extendicare: Sandpiper Group has revealed its stake in Extendicare Inc. is above 10 per cent, and says it may buy more, as the private-equity firm sees long-term gains in retirement living facilities and home health care once the COVID-19 crisis subsides. (Jeffrey Jones)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Canadian-owned London City Airport struggles as the pandemic clouds its future: When three of Canada’s largest pension plans acquired control of London City Airport in 2016 for about $3-billion, it looked like a shrewd investment given the airport’s growing popularity as a hub for business travellers. (Paul Waldie)

Why the oil patch will think twice before taking Ottawa’s loan offering: Ottawa has thrown large oil and gas companies the financial lifeline they asked for, and given them lots of reasons not to take it. (Jeffrey Jones)

The Streetwise newsletter will resume publication on Tuesday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies