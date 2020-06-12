 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Streetwise

Register
AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Best reads of the week

For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last week

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Brookfield investing $350-million in Superior Plus: Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is investing about $350-million in propane supplier Superior Plus Corp., as it continues to use its mountain of “dry powder” to invest in public companies trading at attractive valuations. (Mark Rendell)

Story continues below advertisement

Torstar stock spiked before news of takeover: Shares of Torstar Corp. jumped unexpectedly on heavy trading volume the day before the company announced late last month that it had received a takeover offer at a significant premium. (David Milstead)

IIROC proposes merger to reorganize regulation of Canada’s investment industry: A merger of the two regulatory organizations that oversee Canada’s investment industry could save hundreds of millions of dollars in regulatory fees over the next decade, according to a new report from Canada’s brokerage industry regulator. (Clare O’Hara)

CEOs launch initiative to boost Black representation on boards: A group of high-profile Bay Street executives is calling on Canadian businesses to use their economic and social clout to challenge anti-Black racism in Canada and to commit to increasing Black representation in corporate leadership positions. (Mark Rendell)

HBC issues bond offering to shore up finances: Department store chain HBC LP is expected to raise up to US$900-million from a bond sale, money that Canada’s oldest company will use to weather the store closings that came with the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Andrew Willis and Susan Krashinsky Robertson)

PACE credit union launches investigation of improper investment sales by brokerage arm: PACE Savings and Credit Union is launching an investigation into whether a subsidiary improperly sold risky investment products that lost up to 86 per cent of their value when the coronavirus pandemic upended financial markets. (James Bradshaw)

Quadriga’s missing money due to fraudulent trading by founder, watchdog says: Gerald Cotten, the late founder of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX, ran the company like a Ponzi scheme, engaging in fraudulent trading that created substantial losses for its users, Ontario’s securities watchdog says in a new report. (Alexandra Posadzki and Greg McArthur)

Canaccord energy franchise hit with staff cuts, departures: Canaccord Genuity cut key staff in its Canadian energy franchise this week as part of the investment dealer’s plan to find $20-million in savings amid a worsening outlook for Alberta’s already-struggling oil patch. (Jeffrey Jones and Mark Rendell)

Story continues below advertisement

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS

Fusion the latest to seek listing on Nasdaq in a flurry of Canadian biotech IPOs: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Hamilton-based cancer-treatment company, is seeking to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange, part of a surge of Canadian biotech companies going public in the United States. (Greg McArthur and Sean Silcoff)

Proposals emerge to reopen OneEleven accelerator, including Paramount founder: Toronto-area entrepreneur Mohamad Fakih has offered to fund and reopen OneEleven, which was once one of Canada’s most prominent startup accelerators – but he says its future could be decided by a tug-of-war with a government innovation agency. (Josh O’Kane)

Richardson GMP, Cormark Securities announce ‘strategic alliance’: After selling off its capital markets division late last year, Richardson GMP Ltd. is aligning with investment bank Cormark Securities Inc. in a move that could help keep advisers from jumping ship as the money manger works on its final stage of a corporate restructure. (Clare O’Hara and Mark Rendell)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

RCMP and securities regulators investigating cross-country stock promotion scheme touting tiny B.C. mining company: A capital markets fraud investigation involving the RCMP and several securities regulators is under way into an apparent “pump and dump” stock promotion mail campaign that has blanketed the country over the past few months and caused wild swings in the shares of a tiny Canadian mining exploration company. (Niall McGee, Greg McCarthur)

Story continues below advertisement

Are mortgage deferrals key to sustaining Canada’s financial stability through the pandemic? The Bank of Canada thinks so: As the Bank of Canada fretted over bloated household debts for the better part of the past decade, its biggest fear was that stretched-to-the-limit mortgage holders would collapse under the weight of the next major economic shock. (David Parkinson)

The Streetwise newsletter will resume publication on Tuesday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies