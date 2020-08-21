 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Streetwise

Register
AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Best reads of the week

For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Scotiabank to pay US$127.5 million to settle charges over price manipulation scheme in special metals unit: Scotiabank agreed to pay US$60.4-million as part of a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. It was also ordered to pay US$127.4-million by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), although some of these payments will be offset by the DOJ payment. (Mark Rendell)

Caisse CEO takes heat over its investment in the Cirque: Canadian pension fund giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec doubled its investment in Cirque du Soleil in February to increase its influence within the shareholder base, according to its chief executive who insisted there was no evidence at the time that the entertainment company was headed for a crippling shutdown.(Nicolas Van Praet)

Canadian securities regulators move to crack down on COVID-19 investment scams: In the past three months, provincial regulators have taken roughly 60 actions against pandemic-related scams, issuing investor warnings, shutting down websites and social-media pages, and sending out cease and desist letters. (Mark Rendell)

Story continues below advertisement

Thomson Reuters acquires digital court service CaseLines: CaseLines, the UK-based digital court platform, was acquired last week by news and information provider Thomson Reuters Corp. for an undisclosed sum. Courts in the UK have been using the company’s document- and evidence-sharing platform for several years, and Toronto-headquartered Thomson Reuters said the deal is part of a strategy to offer legal solutions internationally. (Christine Dobby)

US short seller targets GFL Environmental: Spruce Point Capital Management, a U.S. short seller with a fondness for Canadian targets, has set its sights on GFL Environmental Inc., doubting the debt-heavy company’s ability to ever show consistent profits. (David Milstead)

Banks fined for improper disclosure and charges on credit cards: The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada has fined CIBC more than $1.2-million for previously disclosed errors that incorrectly charged fees to 1.4 million credit card customers over a 15-year span. It also fined Canadian Western Bank and subsidiary Canadian Western Trust. (James Bradshaw, Clare O’Hara)

Waterous Energy Fund consolidates oil and gas holdings: Waterous Energy Fund (WEF), run by former investment banker Adam Waterous, is merging Strath Resources and Cona Resources, a move it says will create the continent’s largest private equity-owned oil and gas producer. (Jeffrey Jones)

Calgary’s Attabotics gets $50-million from Teachers, Honeywell to expand its ant-inspired warehouse technology: The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is leading a US$50-million investment into warehouse robotics company Attabotics Inc. to help the Calgary firm build out its client roster and technology – vertical storage structures inspired by ant colonies that it claims can reduce warehouse footprints by as much as 85 per cent. (Josh O’Kane)

Onex brings in president as it eyes future growth: Alternative asset manager Onex Corp. is reworking its management team by promoting veteran executive Robert Le Blanc to the newly created role of company president. Mr. Le Blanc, aged 52, becomes second-in-command to Onex founder and chief executive Gerry Schwartz, aged 78. (Andrew Willis)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies