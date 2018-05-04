Streetwise newsletter: Best reads of the week; Crescent fends off activist investor

Here are the top reads

Dissidents: Crescent Point Energy Corp. has fended off an approach from activist Cation Capital. Crecent Point’s full slate of 10 directors was elected Friday at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders. Story (Jeff Lewis)

Deal analysis: Public Sector Pension Investment Board has struck the one of the richest land deals in Canadian history, acquiring Bombardier Inc.’s Downsview Airport property. But it’s not just the dirt that is commanding top dollar. Story (Rachelle Younglai, Jacqueline Nelson and Greg Keenan, for subscribers)

Deal news: Bombardier Inc. has struck a deal to sell its Downsview site in Toronto for about US$635-million to a pension fund, further shoring up its cash reserves as it reshapes its business after a brush with bankruptcy three years ago. Story (Nicolas Van Praet)

Securities regulator: New powers proposed for the Ontario Securities Commission would give Canada’s largest capital markets regulator tools to shut down obvious cases of white collar crime faster than before, while also confronting problems such as document shredding that can hinder investigations. Story (Grant Robertson, for subscribers)

Talks: Medical cannabis grower MedReleaf Corp. confirmed Thursday that it has held talks with Aurora Cannabis Inc. and other rivals “regarding various alternatives.” Story (Christina Pellegrini)

Mortgage rates: Bank of Montreal has raised rates on its posted mortgages, joining a number of other Canadian big banks as they respond to rising bond yields. Story (David Berman)

Canadian venture capital: California cloud-computing giant Salesforce.com Inc. will launch a US$100-million Canadian venture fund Thursday, targeting early-stage companies here that work with its leading sales and marketing platform. Story (Josh O’Kane)



AIMCo eyes tower: Alberta Investment Management Corp. is in talks to buy Edmonton’s newest office property, according to people familiar with the matter. The 27-storey Edmonton Tower was put on the market earlier this year. Story (Rachelle Younglai, for subscribers)

Restructuring: After two and a half testy years, Canadian pharmaceutical company Concordia International Corp., better known as “Baby Valeant,” has proposed a restructuring that will erase US$2.4-billion of its debilitating debt load and all but wipe out the shareholders who went on its wild ride. Story (Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)

Pot on the block: One of Canada’s biggest medical marijuana companies is on the block and conducting talks with some of its rivals that could lead to the creation of the country’s most valuable cannabis grower, sources say. Story (Christina Pellegrini, for subscribers)

Media sector: Montreal media company Stingray Digital Group Inc. is making a big bet on a mature industry with the purchase of Newfoundland Capital Corp. Ltd., Canada’s second biggest private radio broadcaster. Story (Nicolas Van Praet)

Fintech: The Ontario government is turning to Canada’s financial technology sector to help small businesses get better access to financing. On Wednesday, Lending Loop, a peer-to-peer online lending platform for small-business loans, announced a pilot project in partnership with Ontario that will provide $3-million of loans over the next two years. Story (Clare O’Hara)

Regulators: The B.C. venture capitalist who promised then failed to deliver millions of dollars for neuroscience research must make good on an unrelated $100,000 fine for fraud he owes the provincial securities regulator. Story (Allan Maki and Renata D’Aliesio)

ROB Magazine: Manulife’s new CEO sees the company’s future growth coming from Asia’s burgeoning middle class. Unfortunately, so do many of his competitors. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, for subscribers)

Raises funds: Golden Venture Partners, a top seed-stage venture capital firm in the Toronto-Waterloo region, is attracting capital from American investors impressed by the firm’s position in what is emerging as one of the hottest startup scenes in North America. Story (Sean Silcoff)

AI venture: Alphabet Inc.’s nascent artificial-intelligence venture fund has picked its first Canadian investment: BenchSci, a Toronto biomedical startup that uses machine learning to scan millions of data points in biomedical research papers, generating searchable results to help shorten the drug discovery process. Story (Josh O’Kane)

Cross-border acquisition: The Bank of Montreal is expanding its U.S. capital markets footprint by acquiring KGS-Alpha Capital Markets, a New York-based fixed-income broker-dealer that specializes in U.S. mortgage- and asset-backed securities. Story (Alexandra Posadzki)

Pension funds: The Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board is backing the board of directors put forth by management at struggling Crescent Point Energy Corp., the third declaration in the past 12 days in a proxy fight over the direction of Saskatchewan’s largest oil producer. Story (David Ebner, for subscribers)

Legal moves: A long-held wish from the country’s oil patch is coming true: Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall is setting up shop in Calgary’s downtown. Story (Kelly Cryderman, for subscribers)

Venture capital: Recently, a lot of attention has been given to U.S. President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and whether the tax reform is beneficial or detrimental to the U.S. economy. What has been overshadowed by this debate is the new Opportunity Zones program – a policy tucked into the act that aims to help states with economically distressed areas by encouraging private capital investment. Opinion

On the block: Gateway Casinos Entertainment Ltd., which owner Catalyst Capital Group Inc. has been attempting to sell or take public for years, is receiving interest from a number of American acquirers, sources say. Story (Andrew Willis and Jeffrey Jones, for subscribers)

Back up and running: The head of TMX Group Ltd. said the faulty hardware that caused outages at its four stock and derivatives markets Friday was a freak accident – a glitch the maker of the equipment had never seen before.. Story (Christina Pellegrini)

AI startups: One of Canada’s most promising artificial intelligence startups, Mindbridge Analytics Inc., has raised $8.4-million in a venture financing deal to fund its efforts to transform the auditing business with machine learning. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)

Canadian venture capital: A new venture-capital fund focused exclusively on investing in companies founded and led by women will start fundraising this week with a $30-million goal that could make it the biggest of its kind in Canada. Story (Josh O’Kane, for subscribers)



