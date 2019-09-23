 Skip to main content

Streetwise newsletter: Bid to privatize Callidus plunged as company struggled

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Bid to privatize Callidus plunged as company struggled: A Bahamas-based billionaire proposed to buy out Callidus Capital Corp.’s minority shareholders last year for nearly seven times the price eventually agreed upon. Story (Jeffrey Jones)

Home Capital prices its first residential mortgage-backed securities in $425-million offering: Mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. has priced its first offering of residential mortgage-backed securities, potentially marking an important step toward creating a viable private market for investing in pools of Canadian mortgages. Story (James Bradshaw)

Toronto startup Paycase sues TMX over cryptocurrency plan: Less than two years after the TMX Group Ltd. announced plans to launch a cryptocurrency platform, the project appears dead and a Toronto startup is suing the stock exchange and seeking US$500-million in damages. Story (Christine Dobby)

Preparing for Brexit, Manulife opens a Dublin office: The asset and wealth arm of Manulife Financial Corporation said on Monday it had opened an office in Ireland to expand its European operations and as part of planning for Britain’s exit from the European Union. Story (Reuters)

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS

First Quantum weighing sale of minority stake in Zambian copper assets: Shares in First Quantum Minerals Ltd. nosedived on Monday after it batted away speculation it could be acquired any time soon, instead saying it has held talks about selling a minority stake in some of its Zambian assets. Story (Niall McGee)

Yukon’s government and several First Nations invest in new Panache Ventures fund: The Yukon government and seven of the territory’s First Nations are the latest Canadian institutions to fund Canada’s thriving technology scene, backing a seed-stage venture capital fund founded by former principals of 500 Startups’ short-lived Canadian fund. Story (Sean Silcoff)

