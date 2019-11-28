Streetwise newsletter: Bitcoin fund 3iQ seeks TSX listing

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
3iQ applies for TSX listing: Canada’s first bitcoin fund for retail investors is one step closer to listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. 3iQ’s investment product will be a closed-end fund, also called a “buy and hold” fund, rather than an exchange-trade fund. Story (Alexandra Posadzki)
Retail tranche of Saudi Aramco IPO oversubscribed: The retail portion of Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering (IPO) has been oversubscribed, with orders reaching 38.1 billion Saudi riyals ($10.2 billion), lead manager Samba Capital said. Story (Reuters)
Ontario cannabis grower WeedMD to buy Starseed: The deal to acquire union-backed cannabis company Starseed Holdings is WeedMD’s first acquisition of another licensed producer. Story (Mark Rendell)
Eric Sprott undecided on deal with Detour Gold: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.'s plan to acquire Detour Gold Corp. has been costly for Eric Sprott. How costly? “I think my loss is $140-million,” the maverick gold investor said. Story (Niall McGee)
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Investor advocates frustrated with lack of reform on mutual fund sales charges: Investor advocates are growing impatient with Canadian regulators’ lack of progress on reforming the sale of mutual funds that charge investors early withdrawal fees. Story (Clare O’Hara)
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
China sees ‘shrinking cities’ as economic changes sweep the country: In many central and northeastern cities historically dependent on coal and steel, jobs have vanished in a modernizing economy and people are leaving. Story (Nathan VanderKlippe)
