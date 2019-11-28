 Skip to main content

Streetwise

Register
AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Bitcoin fund 3iQ seeks TSX listing

For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS

3iQ applies for TSX listing: Canada’s first bitcoin fund for retail investors is one step closer to listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. 3iQ’s investment product will be a closed-end fund, also called a “buy and hold” fund, rather than an exchange-trade fund. Story (Alexandra Posadzki)

Story continues below advertisement

Retail tranche of Saudi Aramco IPO oversubscribed: The retail portion of Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering (IPO) has been oversubscribed, with orders reaching 38.1 billion Saudi riyals ($10.2 billion), lead manager Samba Capital said. Story (Reuters)

Ontario cannabis grower WeedMD to buy Starseed: The deal to acquire union-backed cannabis company Starseed Holdings is WeedMD’s first acquisition of another licensed producer. Story (Mark Rendell)

Eric Sprott undecided on deal with Detour Gold: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.'s plan to acquire Detour Gold Corp. has been costly for Eric Sprott. How costly? “I think my loss is $140-million,” the maverick gold investor said. Story (Niall McGee)

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Investor advocates frustrated with lack of reform on mutual fund sales charges: Investor advocates are growing impatient with Canadian regulators’ lack of progress on reforming the sale of mutual funds that charge investors early withdrawal fees. Story (Clare O’Hara)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

China sees ‘shrinking cities’ as economic changes sweep the country: In many central and northeastern cities historically dependent on coal and steel, jobs have vanished in a modernizing economy and people are leaving. Story (Nathan VanderKlippe)

Story continues below advertisement

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies