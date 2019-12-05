 Skip to main content

Streetwise

Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: BlackRock ousted Mark Wiseman for affair with colleague who reported to him

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

BlackRock ousted Mark Wiseman for affair with colleague who reported to him: Mark Wiseman’s ouster from investment giant BlackRock Inc. over his failure to disclose an affair with a colleague marks an abrupt exit for one of the most powerful Canadians on Wall Street. Story (Tim Kiladze, Clare O’Hara, Christine Dobby and Andrew Willis)

Canada’s largest banks brace for tough year ahead as global pressures weigh on economy: Canadian banks ended the 2019 fiscal year on a sour note, as Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported lower profits amid deteriorating credit conditions and signs of economic stress. Story (James Bradshaw)

TD profit falls 4 per cent on restructuring charge, higher loan-loss provisions: Toronto-Dominion Bank’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit fell 4 per cent, hampered by a restructuring charge and expectations of higher loan losses. Story (James Bradshaw)

CIBC profit dips 6 per cent as bank earmarks more money for bad loans: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce suffered a 6-per-cent dip in fourth-quarter profit as the bank earmarked large sums of money to cover potential loan losses. Story (James Bradshaw)

OSC to hear Catalyst’s case against HBC bid as vote nears: Catalyst Capital Group Inc. will get the opportunity to press its case against a privatization of Hudson’s Bay Co. at the Ontario Securities Commission next Wednesday, less than a week before shareholders are scheduled to vote on the $1.1-billion plan. Story (Jeffrey Jones)

Laurentian Bank’s ‘heavy lifting’ isn’t enough: Laurentian Bank of Canada is a cheap stock. And it will likely stay that way. Opinion (David Berman)

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS

IPO could be the key that unlocks Telus International’s true value, analysts say: Telus Corp. could unlock significant value by taking its international unit public, analysts said Thursday after the Canadian telecom company announced it has struck a deal to acquire a German content moderator. Story (Alexandra Posadzki)

