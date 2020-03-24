Streetwise newsletter: BMO, EDC roll out financial relief measures for small businesses

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
BMO, EDC roll out financial relief measures for small- and medium-sized businesses: One of Canada’s largest banks and the country’s export credit agency are rolling out targeted relief for small- and medium-sized businesses amid mounting calls for help coping with the intensifying economic fallout from the new coronavirus. (James Bradshaw and Christine Dobby)
OSC imposes freeze order as it investigates developer Harry Stinson: Ontario’s securities regulator has slapped Harry Stinson, the prominent Toronto real estate developer, with a cease trade order, alleging that companies under his control may have made misleading statements about investments in a Buffalo hotel. (Greg McArthur)
Paramount Group regulatory hearing into fraud case to move forward in writing: The regulatory hearing into an alleged fraud run by the Paramount Group, which sold pooled mortgage products until it was shut down in 2017, will proceed despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has stalled most official government proceedings. (Greg McArthur)
