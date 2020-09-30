Streetwise newsletter: BMO insists heavy focus on commercial lending is not unduly risky

BMO insists heavy focus on commercial lending is not unduly risky: Bank of Montreal expects losses on loans to businesses will spike amid the coronavirus pandemic, but executives are trying to calm investors' concerns that the bank could be unduly exposed to struggling companies. (James Bradshaw)
Cogeco eyes takeover opportunities in U.S., CEO says, amid hostile bid from Rogers, Altice: The U.S. broadband market is “highly fragmented” and contains many small and mid-sized cable operators that Cogeco would be interested in acquiring to become a bigger regional player, the company’s chief executive officer says. (Alexandra Posadzki)
G4S rejects hostile bid from Canadian security firm GardaWorld: Security group G4S on Wednesday rejected a cash offer by smaller Canadian rival GardaWorld that valued the British company at £2.97-billion ($3.81-billion), weeks after it turned down a similar proposal. (Reuters)
