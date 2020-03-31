Streetwise newsletter: BMO, Scotiabank CEOs say they have ample capital to absorb coronavirus shocks

BMO, Scotiabank CEOs say they have ample capital to absorb coronavirus shocks: The chief executives of two major Canadian banks say they expect to have ample capital to absorb shocks from the coronavirus pandemic, and do not plan to cut dividends or lay off staff this year. (James Bradshaw)
Onex founder delivers ‘we got this’ message to investors: This generation’s most celebrated investor, Warren Buffett, once said that only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked. Well the tide is out, courtesy of a global pandemic. And one of this country’s most celebrated investors, private equity pioneer Gerry Schwartz, would like everyone to know he’s wearing his swimsuit. (Andrew Willis)
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan’s bond-heavy portfolio misses 2019 benchmark: Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan’s bond-heavy portfolio caused it to miss its benchmark in 2019 as equity markets rallied, it reported Tuesday – but that mix of defensive assets is helping out now, its leaders say. (David Milstead)
