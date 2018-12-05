Streetwise newsletter: BMO’s recent U.S. success clouded by more competitive landscape; global ranking puts Toronto’s financial sector third in employment growth

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

BMO’s recent U.S. success clouded by more competitive landscape: Bank of Montreal’s personal and commercial banking profits surged in the United States over the past fiscal year, but the uncertainty of a repeat performance is clouding the lender’s outlook. Similar to rivals Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, BMO operates a sizable bank in the United States that focuses on traditional lending. After years of underwhelming earnings, the Chicago-based unit saw profits jump 35 per cent, to $1.4-billion, in the fiscal year that ended Oct. 31. Story (Tim Kiladze, for subscribers)

Global ranking puts Toronto’s financial sector third in employment growth: Toronto’s financial-services sector has snagged third place in terms of its employment growth in recent years in a global ranking of financial centres. The Conference Board of Canada released a report Tuesday that found the industry added 55,194 jobs in the city from 2012 to 2017 – a 25.2-per-cent increase over that period. Story (Alexandra Posadzki, for subscribers)

Teck sells stake in Chilean copper project to Japan’s Sumitomo for US$1.2-billion: Teck Resources Ltd. is selling a stake in a large Chilean copper project for US$1.2-billion to a Japanese mining company in a deal that will see Canada’s biggest diversified miner proceed with a major expansion of its copper business. On Tuesday, Vancouver-based Teck said its board had approved the US$4.7-billion construction of Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 (QB2) after selling a 30-per-cent share in the project to Sumitomo Metal Mining and Sumitomo Corporation. Story (Niall McGee, for subscribers)

Toronto’s SnapTravel closes $21-million financing, with Stephen Curry among those who invested: Toronto-based SnapTravel, which uses artificial intelligence to customize online hotel-booking, announced US$13.2-million in new financing Tuesday – including from two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry. SnapTravel, formally registered as Wise Travel Technologies Inc., helps consumers book hotels over services such as text messaging, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, and claims to offer savings of between 30 per cent and 50 per cent for each booking. Story (Josh O’Kane, for subscribers)

MORE FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Buybacks: Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co, on Tuesday said he favors using the bank’s excess capital to reinvest in its business instead of buying back stock. Story

Central bank: The Bank of Canada on Tuesday named economics professor Paul Beaudry to be one of the four deputy governors at the central bank, starting in February next year. Story

Credit cards: Visa and Mastercard have offered to cap the fees charged on card payments made by tourists in the European Union to stave off fines and end an EU antitrust investigation. Story (for subscribers)

MORE DEALS NEWS

Go-private: AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. has agreed to be taken private by investors including CEO Murad Al-Katib in a deal that values the company at $436 million. Story

