Streetwise

Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Bombardier Inc.’s deal with Spirit AeroSystems cast in doubt

For Subscribers
Comments
Bombardier’s deal with Spirit cast in doubt: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is raising doubt about its US$500-million planned takeover of Bombardier Inc.'s plane parts manufacturing businesses and says a separate deal to buy Belgium’s Asco Industries is likely dead. (Nicolas Van Praet)

Quebec’s Caisse, province vow to support Cogeco’s growth plans: The Quebec government and the province’s fund manager gave Cogeco Inc. and its controlling shareholder, the Audet family, a vote of confidence on Tuesday in the face of a hostile takeover offer. (Andrew Willis, Alexandra Posadzki)

Market mood swings tied to competing fears about global turmoil: Living up to its reputation as the most temperamental month of the year for stock markets, September has brought with it mood swings of two distinct varieties. (Tim Shufelt)

New rules make ‘at the market’ share offerings more popular: Companies have begun taking advantage of new Canadian rules that make it easier to raise capital by selling stock directly into the market, heralding the growth of a popular low-cost financing tool in Canada. The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) officially changed the rules for at-the-market equity offerings, known as ATMs, on Aug. 31. (Christine Dobby, Mark Rendell)

Indigo’s Heather Reisman on balancing e-commerce development with bricks-and-mortar: Streets empty of shoppers is a problem for Indigo. The company has seen e-commerce sales increase significantly – more than tripling in its first quarter ended June 30, with puzzles, books and children’s toys doing brisk business during lockdowns due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. But bricks-and-mortar is still the heart of the business. Stores represented more than 80 per cent of Indigo’s revenue in its most recent fiscal year. Store closings hit all retailers hard, but for Indigo, the timing was particularly bad. (Susan Krashinsky Robertson)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

