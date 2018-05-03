Streetwise newsletter: Bombardier sells Toronto site to pension fund

Land deal: Public Sector Pension Investment Board has struck the one of the richest land deals in Canadian history, acquiring Bombardier Inc.’s Downsview Airport property. But it’s not just the dirt that is commanding top dollar. Story (Rachelle Younglai, Jacqueline Nelson and Greg Keenan, for subscribers)



Land deal: Bombardier Inc. has struck a deal to sell its Downsview site in Toronto for about US$635-million to a pension fund, further shoring up its cash reserves as it reshapes its business after a brush with bankruptcy three years ago. Story (Nicolas Van Praet)

Securities regulator: New powers proposed for the Ontario Securities Commission would give Canada’s largest capital markets regulator tools to shut down obvious cases of white collar crime faster than before, while also confronting problems such as document shredding that can hinder investigations. Story (Grant Robertson, for subscribers)



Story continues below advertisement

Talks: Medical cannabis grower MedReleaf Corp. confirmed Thursday that it has held talks with Aurora Cannabis Inc. and other rivals “regarding various alternatives.” Story (Christina Pellegrini)

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

Mortgage rates: Bank of Montreal has raised rates on its posted mortgages, joining a number of other Canadian big banks as they respond to rising bond yields. Story (David Berman)

DEAL WRAP

Canadian venture capital: California cloud-computing giant Salesforce.com Inc. will launch a US$100-million Canadian venture fund Thursday, targeting early-stage companies here that work with its leading sales and marketing platform. Story (Josh O’Kane)



U.S. venture capital: Lucidworks, a company that meshes big data with artificial intelligence (AI) to help companies build smart search-based applications, has raised US$50 million in a round of funding led by Top Tier Capital Partners, with participation from Silver Lake’s growth capital fund, Silver Lake Waterman. VentureBeat

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian venture capital: Canada’s venture industry is entering a new evolutionary phase as leading firms unveil big, bold plans for scaling brands, taking on new challenges, and filling market gaps. INovia Capital, a 10-year investor in North American tech companies, provides the latest and perhaps most ambitious example of the trend. PE Hub

Hedge funds: The sentiment that emerged at a financial conference held on Thursday at the New York Athletic Club in Manhattan was unusual for a group of short-sellers: optimism. Institutional Investor



The Streetwise newsletter is daily. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.