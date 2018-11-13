Streetwise newsletter: Brookfield and Caisse team up; the latest on the CIBC versus Quadriga dispute and an IPO is postponed

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

Brookfield, Caisse buying Johnson Controls battery business in $13.2-billion deal: Brookfield Business Partners LP and and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec have teamed up to buy the world’s biggest maker of car batteries in one of the largest deals of the year. The US$13.2-billion transaction is for the Power Solutions business of Johnson Controls International PLC. It’s a leveraged buyout, meaning the new owners will chip in just US$3-billion and take on more than US$10-billion in debt to finance the purchase. Story (David Milstead, for subscribers)

Judge rules with CIBC, grants possession of disputed Quadriga funds to Ontario Superior Court: The $26-million at the heart of a dispute between Canada’s largest cryptocurrency exchange and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will be handed over to the Ontario Superior Court, a judge has ruled. Vancouver-based QuadrigaCX has been unable to access the funds since January, when CIBC froze several accounts belonging to the exchange’s payment processor, Costodian Inc., and its owner, Jose Reyes. Story (Alexandra Posadzki, for subscribers)

Toronto’s Dye & Durham postpones IPO: A rare Canadian technology initial public offering has foundered, with Toronto’s Dye & Durham Corp. deciding to postpone its attempt to go public. The company, which predominately offers cloud-based software to corporate law firms, announced plans for a $125-million IPO in late September. Story (Tim Kiladze and Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)

MORE FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Money laundering: Danske Bank’s 200 billion euro (US$225-billion) money laundering scandal might be the “tip of the iceberg” and investigators should examine whether major Western banks played a role, a lawyer for the whistleblower said. Story (for subscribers)

Executive appointment: Thomson Reuters Corp has appointed former IDG Communications CEO Michael Friedenberg as president of Reuters news and media operations, Thomson Reuters said on Tuesday. Story (for subscribers)

MORE DEALS NEWS

Softbank funding: U.S. shared office space provider WeWork Cos has secured an additional US$3-billion in funding from Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp, according to an investor presentation seen by Reuters. Story (for subscribers)

