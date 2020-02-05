 Skip to main content

Streetwise

Streetwise newsletter: Brookfield Property Partners profit jumps despite challenges in retail divison

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Brookfield Property Partners profit jumps despite challenges in retail divison: Real Estate giant Brookfield Property Partners LP saw its earnings jump 80 per cent in the fourth quarter despite pressure on its retail side from a rise in tenant bankruptcies. (The Canadian Press)

HSBC to cut some senior managers as part of strategy overhaul: sources: HSBC is set to unveil a new round of job cuts targeting senior international managers and reduce its presence in some smaller markets as part of a wider strategy overhaul, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. (Reuters)

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS

Eddyfi Technologies buys pipeline inspection company NDT Global: Eddyfi Technologies, a Quebec-based developer of high-tech equipment that detects damage and defects in metals, has bought a global pipeline inspection company in a deal that will see it become a direct service provider to energy transporters.​ (Jeffrey Jones)

Online mattress retailer Casper cuts IPO valuation target: Casper Sleep Inc. on Wednesday slashed the valuation it is seeking in its initial public offering, as the money-losing online mattress retailer tries to lure investors in a tepid market for startup IPOs following WeWork’s debacle last year. (Reuters)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Mortgage rates fall amid sharp drop in bond yields: Toronto-Dominion Bank is the first major lender to lower its posted rate for five-year fixed rate mortgages as bond yields fall. (James Bradshaw and Matt Lundy)

New Caisse boss is François Legault’s man: The search for a new boss to lead Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec through what promises to be a challenging five years ended up pretty much where it began with the appointment last week of Charles Émond to take over from Michael Sabia. (Konrad Yakabuski)

