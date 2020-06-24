Streetwise newsletter: Brookfield, Teachers join investor group taking US$10-billion stake in major Abu Dhabi pipeline network

Brookfield, Teachers join investor group taking US$10-billion stake in major Abu Dhabi pipeline network: Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan have joined a group of investors buying a US$10-billion stake in an Abu Dhabi-owned natural gas pipeline network in the United Arab Emirates. (Mark Rendell)
Canada’s banking regulator keeps banks’ capital buffer unchanged, warns vulnerabilities still ‘elevated’: Canada’s banking regulator is keeping its threshold for large banks’ capital levels unchanged, suggesting that major lenders have adequate reserves for now but also warning of continuing risks as the economy enters an uncertain recovery. (James Bradshaw)
OSC names new vice-chair and part-time commissioner: The Ontario Securities Commission says it has appointed a new vice-chair and part-time commissioner. Wendy Berman will serve a one-year term as the commission’s vice-chair. Cathy Singer will serve as a part-time commissioner and have a two-year term. (The Canadian Press)
