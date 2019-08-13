Streetwise newsletter: Brookfield’s deal for mortgage insurer; Questrade puts advisors on hot seat

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Brookfield acquires mortgage insurer Genworth Canada in $2.4-billion deal: The private equity arm of Brookfield Asset Management has reached a $2.4-billion deal to acquire control of Genworth MI Canada Inc., the country’s second-largest mortgage insurer. Brookfield Business Partners LP, a publicly-traded subsidiary of the global asset manager, is buying a 57-per-cent stake in Genworth MI Canada from the mortgage insurer’s American parent company, Genworth Financial Inc. Story (James Bradshaw)
‘Powerful’ Questrade ads putting advisors on the hot seat: From the new mom who dumps her financial advisor because she “can’t keep paying a fortune in fees,” or the couple commenting on the “10 minutes, once a year” of expertise they feel they get from their soon-to-be former financial advisor, Questrade Inc.’s advertisements, which challenge advisors for the fees they charge and services they provide, have become all too familiar. Story (Brenda Bouw)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
Jim Pattison Group’s bid for Canfor shows next generation of company’s leaders making mark: Make no mistake: The public face and driving force at Jim Pattison Group remains the company’s 90-year-old founder. However, as Jimmy Pattison vies to add another trophy to his crowded mantelpiece with a $982-million bid for the minority interest in lumber producer Canfor Corp., the supporting cast at the Vancouver-based conglomerate is stepping out of his considerable shadow. Story (Andrew Willis)
Proxy advisory firm ISS recommends Transat shareholders support Air Canada offer: An independent proxy advisory firm is urging Transat shareholders to support the proposed $720-million takeover of the tour operator by Air Canada. Story (Canadian Press)
CBS and Viacom announce deal to reunite: CBS and Viacom announced a long-anticipated reunion Tuesday, bringing together their television networks and the Paramount movie studio as traditional media giants bulk up to challenge streaming companies like Netflix. Story (Associated Press)
Amazon in talks to buy up to 10 per cent stake in India’s Future Retail: report: Amazon.com Inc is in late-stage talks to buy as much as 10 per cent of India’s Future Retail Ltd., Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Story (Reuters)
Verizon selling early social-media darling Tumblr to Wordpress owner: Verizon is selling Tumblr, a darling of early social media, to the owner of blogging platform WordPress. Story (Associated Press)
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Canada’s big banks are turning to Big Data for help in stock picking: Some of Canada’s big banks are turning to Big Data to try to rejuvenate their capital markets research departments, using tools most commonly associated with quantitative hedge funds. Advanced analytics, such as satellite-image intelligence, consumer trends gleaned from web scraping and investor sentiment indicators pulled from social media, have popped up in sell-side analyst reports in recent months. Story (Tim Shufelt)
