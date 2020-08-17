 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Streetwise

Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Caisse CEO takes heat over its investment in the Cirque:

Caisse CEO takes heat over its investment in the Cirque: Canadian pension fund giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec doubled its investment in Cirque du Soleil in February to increase its influence within the shareholder base, according to its chief executive who insisted there was no evidence at the time that the entertainment company was headed for a crippling shutdown.(Nicolas Van Praet)

TMX Group taps company veteran John McKenzie as new CEO: TMX Group Ltd. has named John McKenzie as its new chief executive, opting for an internal candidate to replace former CEO Lou Eccleston as the head of Canada’s most important financial-markets group. Mr. McKenzie had been serving as interim CEO following Mr. Eccleston’s abrupt departure in January in the wake of an internal investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. (Mark Rendell)

Calfrac Well Services rejects recapitalization offer from Wilks Brothers: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. says a Texas company’s proposed restructuring plan doesn’t have sufficient support from unsecured noteholders and so it will continue with a debt-for-stock swap announced in July. (Canadian Press)

Robinhood raises $200-million, valuation rises to $11.2-billion: Robinhood Markets Inc., the fintech startup credited with helping popularize trading among millennials, said on Monday it has raised US$200-million from investment firm D1 Capital Partners at a valuation of US$11.2-billion. Robinhood has raised large sums at higher valuations from several marquee investors including Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital and Index Ventures. According to PitchBook and Reuters calculations, it has raised about US$1.71-billion so far. (Reuters)

Sanofi snags another U.S. biotech firm with $3.7-billion Principia deal: Sanofi SA’s chief executive Paul Hudson is dipping into coffers filled by recent disposals to buy U.S.-based Principia Biopharma Inc. for US$3.7-billion as he fills his medicine cabinet with specialty drug prospects from smaller companies. (Reuters)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
