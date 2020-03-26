Streetwise newsletter: Canada’s big banks swamped by requests for mortgage deferrals as job losses multiply

Canada’s big banks swamped by requests for mortgage deferrals as job losses multiply: Canada’s largest banks are fielding a deluge of requests to defer payments on mortgages as businesses suffer from efforts to curb the spread of the new coronavirus and job losses multiply. (James Bradshaw)
Trudeau asks banks to work to alleviate the burden of credit-card interest rates: The federal government is working with banks to find ways to alleviate the burden of credit-card interest rates for Canadians facing financial stresses caused by COVID-19, the Prime Minister’s Office said Thursday. (Bill Curry and James Bradshaw)
Investor advocate FAIR Canada calls for suspension to redemption fees on mutual funds during pandemic: Investor advocate FAIR Canada is asking the financial services industry to suspend redemption fees on mutual funds that charge investors early withdrawal fees during the coronavirus pandemic. (Clare O’Hara)
