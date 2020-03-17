 Skip to main content
Streetwise

Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Canada’s big banks to limit hours, reduce branches amid spread of coronavirus

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Canada’s big banks to limit hours, reduce branches amid spread of coronavirus: Canada’s six largest banks will limit operating hours and reduce the number of branches that are open to support social-distancing measures amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Canadian Bankers Association said Tuesday. (Mark Rendell)

Takeover deals in jeopardy amid market turmoil: Cineplex Inc. and Cineworld Group PLC stock tumbled on Tuesday as the companies’ $2.8-billion merger deal got caught up in worry over whether acquisitions in all sectors can be completed as markets gyrate due to the global coronavirus pandemic. (Jeffrey Jones and Andrew Willis)

CEOs prepare for life after the coronavirus outbreak: Oil patch chief executive Andrew Phillips spoke for CEOs across the country on Monday when he set out plans to aggressively build his business, once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. (Andrew Willis)

Federal Reserve moves to backstop funding for companies as coronavirus fallout spreads: The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday acted to ensure companies can continue paying workers and buying supplies through the coronavirus epidemic, restarting a program it used to backstop a key financial market during the 2007 to 2009 crisis. (Reuters)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

