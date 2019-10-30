Streetwise newsletter: Canada’s Big Six banks are all on a roll, but National Bank is the sole big winner

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
The Big Six banks are all on a roll, but National Bank is the sole big winner: Among Canada’s Big Six banks, just one is trading at a relatively high valuation: National Bank of Canada. And that gives the stock one extra hurdle to clear as the fiscal year ticks down. Story (David Berman)
Thursday vote could end years of disappointment for Callidus shareholders: A bitter episode for investors looks set to end on Thursday when shareholders of Callidus Capital Corp. vote on a bid to take alternative lender private at a fraction of its onetime value. Story (Jeffrey Jones)
Why Alberta should privatize ATB Financial: There’s never been a better time for the Alberta government to resurrect plans to privatize the 81-year-old financial institution, now known as ATB Financial. The province’s economy is sputtering and its finances are deeply in the red. Austerity is not a cure-all. Opinion (Rita Trichur)
Restructuring and weak fixed-income trading drag Deutsche Bank to third-quarter loss: Deutsche Bank shares fell more than 8 per cent on Wednesday after the bank reported an 832 million euro ($924 million) third-quarter loss hurt by restructuring costs and weakness in fixed-income trading. Story (Reuters)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
Peugeot board gives a green light to Fiat Chrysler talks: source: The supervisory board of Peugeot maker PSA on Wednesday gave Chief Executive Carlos Tavares the go-ahead to pursue a $50 billion merger with Italy’s Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, a source familiar with the matter said, moving the companies closer to a deal that could transform the global auto industry. Story (Reuters)
