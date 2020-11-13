Streetwise newsletter: Canada’s biggest pension plans to provide financing for Intact’s proposed RSA takeover

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
Canada’s biggest pension plans to provide $3.2-billion in financing for Intact’s proposed RSA takeover: Canada’s three biggest pension plans have confirmed they will back Intact Financial Corp.'s global expansion plans by agreeing to purchase $3.2-billion of the insurer’s shares as part of a major takeover. (David Milstead and Tim Kiladze)
Brookfield plans new shares tied to insurance business: Brookfield Asset Management Corp. is making an even larger bet on its insurance holdings with the launch of a new company next year tied to the growing business. (David Milstead)
CI Financial plans to continue rapid pace of expansion after buying 12 investment firms this year: Wealth manager CI Financial Corp.'s rapid pace of expansion into the U.S. investment advisory market is not about to slow down, according to chief executive officer Kurt MacAlpine. (Clare O’Hara)
The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.