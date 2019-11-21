Streetwise newsletter: Canada’s weak regulations make companies targets of short-sellers, report says

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
Canada’s weak regulations make companies targets of short-sellers, report says: Canada’s equity markets have become a “haven” for aggressive short-sellers because of the hands-off approach taken by the market regulator, a newly released research paper charges. Story (Greg McArthur)
Business groups urge Morneau to push back on calls for new spending, tax hikes in minority Parliament: Canada’s business community is urging Bill Morneau – who continues as Finance Minister following Wednesday’s reveal of the new federal cabinet – to resist demands for new spending in the minority Parliament. Story (Bill Curry)
How the IMF can battle gradual irrelevance: This year, I didn’t attend the October annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington, DC. Instead, I paid close attention to reports of the gathering and talked to people who were there whom I respect. What emerged is depressing for the well-being of the global economy. In particular, the prospect of continued weakness and fragmentation pressures will compound the challenges to the credibility and effectiveness of multilateral institutions. Opinion (Mohamed A. El-Erian)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
Alibaba raises up to $12.9-billion in landmark Hong Kong listing: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. raised up to US$12.9-billion in a landmark listing in Hong Kong, the largest share sale in the city in nine years and a world record for a cross-border secondary share sale. Story (Reuters)
Saudi Aramco to meet with potential investors in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: sources: Saudi Aramco plans meetings with investors in Dubai next week, sources said, in which it is seeking to raise up to $25.6 billion in the world’s biggest share sale. Story (Reuters)
