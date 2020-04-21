 Skip to main content
Streetwise

Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Canadian banks face earnings hit as analysts predict rising loan-loss provisions

For Subscribers
Comments

Canadian banks face earnings hit as analysts predict rising loan-loss provisions: Canada’s banks are bracing for a shock to their loan portfolios that could wipe out a large chunk of second-quarter profits after major U.S. lenders reported steep increases in expected loan losses last week. (James Bradshaw and Mark Rendell)

Couche-Tard calls off Caltex Australia deal due to COVID-19, oil uncertainty: Canadian convenience-store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is suspending its effort to take over fuel retailer Caltex Australia Ltd., conserving capital that could be used for other takeover opportunities during the oil crisis and the coronavirus pandemic. (Nicolas Van Praet)

Power Corp. boosted CEO compensation in 2019: Investment giant Power Corp. of Canada paid co-CEOs Paul Desmarais Jr. and André Desmarais more than $8-million each in 2019, a raise over the prior year. (Clare O’Hara and David Milstead)

Why Canada should adopt pay ratio disclosures: As taxpayer-funded assistance rolls out, policymakers also have an ethical obligation to tackle income inequality. They can start by taking a long, hard look at executive compensation. (Rita Trichur)

As pandemic wreaks economic havoc, two Toronto startups see a spike in demand – and raise funding: Two Toronto startups that have seen demand spike for their digital offerings during the pandemic have raised millions of dollars in venture capital, a sign private investors are keen to fund business models that look compelling in a post-COVID-19 world. (Sean Silcoff)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

