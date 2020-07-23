Streetwise newsletter: Canadian banks face rising loan losses as government support programs taper off

Canadian banks face rising loan losses as government support programs taper off: Canada’s Big Six banks may face growing loan losses as government support programs wind down and loan-deferral and interest-rate relief programs for consumers come to a halt. (Yeji Jesse Lee and Clare O’Hara)
Ontario court delays Torstar takeover after rival bidder raises objections: An Ontario court has delayed the planned takeover of Torstar Corp. after a rival bidder raised last-minute objections to a private equity firm’s $60-million offer for the media company. (Andrew Willis)
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
RBC to raise $1.75-billion with new tax-efficient security: Royal Bank of Canada bolstered its balance sheet this week by selling $1.75-billion of a new, tax-efficient security, opening the door to what’s expected to be a wave of similar offerings from rival Canadian banks. (Mark Rendell and Andrew Willis)
Insurers offer out-of-country medical coverage amid COVID-19 pandemic: Two major travel insurers are reinstating out-of-country medical coverage for COVID-19 even as the federal government continues to advise Canadians against non-essential travel outside the border. (Clare O’Hara)
The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.