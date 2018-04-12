Streetwise newsletter: Canadian-led Ceridian’s IPO plans; Martello aims to go public with reverse takeover

Here are the top reads,

IPOs: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has upsized its planned initial public offering, saying it hopes to raise more than US$500-million selling stock to the public plus an additional US$100-million worth of shares to its private equity backers Thomas H. Lee Partners L.P. and Cannae Investors LLC. Story (Sean Silcoff)

Reverse takeover: Ottawa’s Martello Technologies Inc., which provides a growing suite of tools to make businesses’ communications networks more effective, is trying to go public through the reverse takeover of an inactive shell company on the TSX Venture Exchange’s NEX board. Story (Josh O'Kane)

Story continues below advertisement

Bad guys: The RCMP is changing how it approaches white-collar crime in Canada and aims to bolster its ranks with more expertise from outside the force to fight stock-market abuse, including capital markets specialists, data experts and forensic accountants. Story (Grant Robertson and Tom Cardoso, for subscribers)



Financial products: If you can’t research a simple mutual fund, you’re not cut out to be a do-it-yourself investor. So enough with the outrage over online brokerage firms selling mutual funds with embedded fees for investment advice. In what may be a first, I’m not jumping to the defence of investors on this one. Opinion (Rob Carrick)

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

Regulators: A national body representing provincial securities regulators is calling for more transparency from real estate industry issuers after a review found that the quality of disclosures related to financial measures and distributions “needs improvement.” Story

Brexit: Britain’s vast financial services industry will emerge largely unscathed from Brexit and the sector will suffer far fewer job losses than first feared, the Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday. Story

DEAL WRAP

Entertainment sector: Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming service, said on Thursday it is to buy Loudr.fm, a San Francisco-based provider of licensing technology to help it to locate songwriters and pay them royalties they are due. Story



Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Conglomerates: General Electric Co is exploring a public offering for one of its divisions and discussing hybrid deals with public companies to combine assets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Story



Media sector: Britain’s takeover regulator said Walt Disney must offer to buy all of Sky if it acquires Twenty-First Century Fox’s 39 per cent stake and if Rupert Murdoch’s Fox is prevented from purchasing all of the European pay-TV company itself. Story



IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Canadian venture capital: American venture capital firm Frontier Capital has bought control of its third Canadian tech firm in the past year, paying $65-million for a majority stake in Vancouver subscription software firm Agreement Express. Story (Sean Silcoff, for subscribers)



The Streetwise newsletter is daily. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.



