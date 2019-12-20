 Skip to main content

Streetwise

Register
AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Canadian securities regulators to ban deferred sales charges on mutual funds, except Ontario

For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Canadian securities regulators to ban deferred sales charges on mutual funds, except Ontario: A majority of Canada’s provincial securities regulators are moving to ban the sale of mutual funds that pay upfront sales commissions to financial advisers while charging investors early withdrawal fees, and will also eliminate advisory fees charged by discount brokerages where clients receive no advice. (Clare O’Hara)

Story continues below advertisement

Manulife forms U.S. real estate joint venture with Israeli company Harel: The Canadian company says it expects the US$1.2-billion joint venture will invest in a portfolio focused on office, industrial and multi-family properties in select markets in the United States. (The Canadian Press)

Goldman Sachs may admit guilt, pay $2-billion fine to settle U.S. 1MDB probes: A source familiar with the matter said the bank and U.S. officials have discussed a deal in which a Goldman subsidiary in Asia would plead guilty to violating U.S. bribery laws, the Wall Street Journal first reported on Thursday. (Reuters)

OSC issues order on HBC privatization bid; no vote until new year, if Baker decides to proceed: The OSC ruled that the retailer must file an amended takeover circular with the regulator five days before mailing it out to shareholders. A new meeting date would have to be set for at least 14 days after the mailing, according to the order, issued late on Wednesday. (Jeffrey Jones)

Leaked Bank of England audio feeds give some traders head start on rivals: A rogue supplier has been misusing audio feeds from Bank of England news conferences this year, the central bank says, giving traders access to potentially market-moving information seconds before rivals. (Reuters)

Heard of bitcoin’s ‘halving’? It’s set to shake crypto markets in 2020: A rule written into bitcoin’s underlying code by its pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto more than a decade ago is expected in May, 2020, and slashes by half the number of new coins awarded to bitcoin miners. (Reuters)

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS

3i Infrastructure to sell stake in Wireless Infrastructure Group: The company is selling its 93% stake to Brookfield Infrastructure, two weeks after divesting its British projects portfolio. The deal values 3i Infrastructure’s stake in the British independent wireless infrastructure operator at 387 million pounds ($506.08 million), the British investment firm said in a statement on Thursday, adding that compared to a valuation of 291 million pounds on Sept. 30. (Reuters)

Story continues below advertisement

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies