Streetwise newsletter: Canadian Tire, Helly Hansen deal

Here are the top reads,







Retail sector: Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. is taking a big step outside the country by agreeing to acquire the Norway-based Helly Hansen sportswear and industrial clothing line for $985-million with an eye to eventually using it as a springboard to expand its own brands globally. Story (Marina Strauss)

Story continues below advertisement

Three years ago, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan appeared stuck with a bad investment. Its buyout of apparel brand Helly Hansen had all the hallmarks of a private equity deal gone sour. Thursday’s sale of the business for $985-million to Canadian Tire Corp. ends a chapter in a good turnaround story – a story that proves strategy and management can make all the difference. Story (Tim Kiladze and Jacqueline Nelson)

Energy sector: Enbridge Inc. is weighing further asset sales this year after notching $3.2-billion in deals as the company accelerates efforts to reduce debt. Story (Jeff Lewis)

ETFs: Canadian institutional investors are shifting more assets into exchange-traded funds and now have the highest allocation to ETFs among their global peers. Story (Clare O’Hara)

FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP

Latin America expansion: Scotiabank continues to expand its footprint in Latin America, with a plan to acquire a 51 per cent controlling interest Peru’s Banco Cencosud for approximately $130 million. Story

Credit cards: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will issue Apple Inc.’s new co-brand credit card, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the investment bank deepens its push into consumer finance. Story



Regulators: Royal Bank of Scotland’s shares rose as much as 6 per cent on Thursday after the bank reached a $4.9 billion settlement with U.S. authorities, opening the way for its privatization and return of cash to taxpayers who bailed it out in the financial crisis. Story



Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

DEAL WRAP

Pension funds: Pension fund manager OMERS says it has signed an agreement to acquire British-based recruiting firm Alexander Mann Solutions in a deal valued at about $1.4-billion. Story



WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

Private equity: Imperial Capital Group more than tripled the money it put into Dental Corp of Canada following L Catterton’s investment in the company, a person with knowledge of the matter told PE Hub Canada. PE Hub



The Streetwise newsletter is daily. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.