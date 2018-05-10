Streetwise newsletter: Canadian Tire, Helly Hansen deal

Here are the top reads,
Retail sector: Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. is taking a big step outside the country by agreeing to acquire the Norway-based Helly Hansen sportswear and industrial clothing line for $985-million with an eye to eventually using it as a springboard to expand its own brands globally. Story (Marina Strauss)
Three years ago, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan appeared stuck with a bad investment. Its buyout of apparel brand Helly Hansen had all the hallmarks of a private equity deal gone sour. Thursday’s sale of the business for $985-million to Canadian Tire Corp. ends a chapter in a good turnaround story – a story that proves strategy and management can make all the difference. Story (Tim Kiladze and Jacqueline Nelson)
Energy sector: Enbridge Inc. is weighing further asset sales this year after notching $3.2-billion in deals as the company accelerates efforts to reduce debt. Story (Jeff Lewis)
ETFs: Canadian institutional investors are shifting more assets into exchange-traded funds and now have the highest allocation to ETFs among their global peers. Story (Clare O’Hara)
FINANCIAL SERVICES WRAP
Latin America expansion: Scotiabank continues to expand its footprint in Latin America, with a plan to acquire a 51 per cent controlling interest Peru’s Banco Cencosud for approximately $130 million. Story
Credit cards: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will issue Apple Inc.’s new co-brand credit card, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the investment bank deepens its push into consumer finance. Story
Regulators: Royal Bank of Scotland’s shares rose as much as 6 per cent on Thursday after the bank reached a $4.9 billion settlement with U.S. authorities, opening the way for its privatization and return of cash to taxpayers who bailed it out in the financial crisis. Story
DEAL WRAP
Pension funds: Pension fund manager OMERS says it has signed an agreement to acquire British-based recruiting firm Alexander Mann Solutions in a deal valued at about $1.4-billion. Story
WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE
Private equity: Imperial Capital Group more than tripled the money it put into Dental Corp of Canada following L Catterton’s investment in the company, a person with knowledge of the matter told PE Hub Canada. PE Hub
The Streetwise newsletter is daily. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.