Streetwise newsletter: CannTrust hires investment bank to review strategic options

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
CannTrust hires investment bank to review strategic options, including possible sale: CannTrust Holdings Inc. has hired the Canadian arm of U.S. investment bank Greenhill & Co. as a financial advisor to conduct a “review of strategic alternatives,” including the possible sale of the company. Story (Mark Rendell)
Kinross Gold buys Russian gold development property for $283-million: Kinross Gold Corp has struck a US$283-million deal to buy a Russian gold development asset, its first gold acquisition in four years. Story (Niall McGee)
Cannabis company Tilt forced to amend financial filings after half-billion dollar writedown: Cannabis company Tilt Holdings has amended two major financial filings under orders from British Columbia’s securities watchdog, disclosing more about its recent writedown worth US$496-million and removing language the regulator deemed promotional, among other changes. Story (Tim Kiladze)
Dragons’ Den star’s startup gets $300-million to fuel growth of e-commerce companies: A Toronto startup co-led by Dragons’ Den star Michele Romanow that is aiming to transform how young e-commerce companies finance their growth has secured US$300-million in capital to fund its own expansion. Story (Sean Silcoff)
Quadriga collapse: Court approves $1.1-million in legal and accounting fees: A judge has approved more than $1.1-million in fees for lawyers and the accounting firm probing the controversial demise of the QuadrigaCX cryptocurrency exchange. Story (The Canadian Press)
Encana beats estimates on increased U.S. shale production: Oil and gas producer Encana Corp. edged past estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by increased production in Anadarko and Permian shale oil basins. Story (Reuters)
Torstar reports loss as revenue falls and restructuring costs rise from last year: Torstar Corp. booked a $17.4-million loss attributable to shareholders in its second quarter, as revenue dropped 11 per cent from the same time last year and restructuring expenses increased, the company reported Wednesday. Story (The Canadian Press)
Strong Airbus profit clouded by U.S. subsidy fight and fears of no-deal Brexit: Airbus SE urged European governments to step up plans for a “likely” no-deal Brexit and settle a long-running subsidy dispute with the United States to help limit trade risks for Europe’s largest plane maker. Story (Reuters)
Sun Life second-quarter profit rises 1.4 per cent on asset management growth: Sun Life Financial Inc. reported a 1.4 per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by growth in its asset management business. Story (Reuters)
The Streetwise newsletter is Tuesday to Saturday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.