Streetwise newsletter: CannTrust shares plummet after Globe report

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
CannTrust shares plummet after Globe report that executives were told of unlicensed growing: Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc. dropped almost 22 per cent on Wednesday, a day after The Globe and Mail reported both CannTrust’s chairman and chief executive officer were informed about cannabis being grown in parts of a facility that had not been licensed seven months before Health Canada uncovered the regulatory breach. Story (Mark Rendell and Jeffrey Jones)
Canadian pension funds invest in pot stocks: Some Canadian pension funds have bought into the volatile cannabis sector, for better or worse. Story (David Milstead)
Loblaw says ‘overzealous’ data-algorithm use hampered sales in second-quarter: Canada’s largest grocery and pharmacy chain saw sluggish same-store sales at Loblaw Cos. Ltd. food stores in the most recent quarter as an “overzealous” attempt to implement algorithms using consumer data to increase profits ate into profits. Story (The Canadian Press)
Facebook discloses U.S. antitrust probe as it reports quarterly results: Facebook Inc. beat analysts’ estimates for revenue on Wednesday for a second straight quarter, but even as it agreed to pay US$5-billion to settle a data-privacy probe the company disclosed that it faces a new U.S. government antitrust investigation. Story (Reuters)
Boeing sinks to record $3-billion loss as 737 Max crisis drags on: Boeing Co. posted its largest-ever quarterly loss on Wednesday due to the spiralling cost of resolving issues with its 737 Max, warning it may have to shut production of the grounded jet completely if it runs into new hurdles with global regulators getting its best-selling aircraft back in the air. Story (Reuters)
Restructuring Deutsche Bank suffers $3.45-billion quarterly loss: Deutsche Bank AG reported a bigger than forecast quarterly loss of €3.15-billion (US$3.5-billion), underlining the challenges faced by chief executive Christian Sewing as he attempts to turn around the struggling business. Story (Reuters)
KKR devours Tim Tam biscuits maker in $2.2-billion deal with Campbell: KKR & Co. Inc. said it is buying Campbell Soup Co.’s Australian snacks unit Arnott’s, which will give it ownership of top-selling biscuit brands such as Tim Tam, in a deal local media reported was worth US$2.2-billion. Story (Reuters)
