Streetwise newsletter: Carney’s next move; another critic of HBC privatization deal

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney emerges as a leading contender to take top job at IMF: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has emerged as a leading candidate to take over as head of the International Monetary Fund, one of the most important positions in the global economy. Mr. Carney is a contender to replace the current IMF managing director, Christine Lagarde, who has been nominated to become president of the European Central Bank. If confirmed by the European Parliament, as expected, Ms. Lagarde would take up the post on Oct. 31 when the current ECB president, Mario Draghi, steps down. Oddsmakers at Betway, an online betting company, and a number of IMF observers have pegged Mr. Carney as having among the best chances of winning the IMF job, given his background and experience. Story (Paul Waldie)
Sandpiper Group adds voice growing opposition to Baker’s privatization bid for HBC: Private-equity company Sandpiper Group has joined the list of Hudson’s Bay Co. shareholders opposed to a $1-billion privatization offer, giving added momentum to the deal’s critics. Story (Rachelle Younglai and Jeffrey Jones)
Deloitte, senior partner fined over Serco Geografix audit failures: Deloitte and a senior partner have been fined and severely reprimanded for misconduct over the audit of Serco Geografix (SGL), an outsourcer that on Thursday formally settled a six-year criminal investigation into fraud and false accounting. Story (Reuters)
Ottawa willing to consider Trans Mountain bids from Indigenous groups but won’t rush into sale: minister: Canada’s natural resources minister says the government is willing to consider bids from Indigenous groups for a stake in the Trans Mountain pipeline. But Amarjeet Sohi also says Ottawa wouldn’t jump at the first offer on the table. Story (Canadian Press)
Energean buying oil and gas business of Italian energy firm Edison for $750-million: Israel-focused Energean has agreed to buy the oil and gas division of Italian energy company Edison for up to US$850 million. Story (Reuters)
Canopy Growth’s Bruce Linton amassed more than $200-million during his time as company’s co-CEO: Bruce Linton’s time at the top of Canopy Growth Corp. is over, but his run as CEO allowed him to amass one of the larger personal fortunes in Canada’s newly legal cannabis industry. Story (David Milstead)
