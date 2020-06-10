Streetwise newsletter: Catalyst among top lenders vying for control of Cirque

Catalyst among top lenders vying for control of Cirque: Private equity fund Catalyst Capital Group Inc. and a collection of U.S. lenders are the leading contenders to take over Cirque du Soleil after pledging this week to put US$300-million into reopening the troupe’s shows. (Andrew Willis and Nicolas Van Praet)
Torstar stock spiked before news of takeover: Shares of Torstar Corp. jumped unexpectedly on heavy trading volume the day before the company announced late last month that it had received a takeover offer at a significant premium. (David Milstead)
IIROC proposes merger to reorganize regulation of Canada’s investment industry: A merger of the two regulatory organizations that oversee Canada’s investment industry could save hundreds of millions of dollars in regulatory fees over the next decade, according to a new report from Canada’s brokerage industry regulator. (Clare O’Hara)
Proposals emerge to reopen OneEleven accelerator, including Paramount founder: Toronto-area entrepreneur Mohamad Fakih has offered to fund and reopen OneEleven, which was once one of Canada’s most prominent startup accelerators – but he says its future could be decided by a tug-of-war with a government innovation agency. (Josh O’Kane)
