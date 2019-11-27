 Skip to main content

Streetwise

Register
AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Catalyst Capital proposes takeover bid for HBC

For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS

Catalyst Capital proposes takeover bid for HBC: Catalyst Capital Group Inc. is proposing a takeover bid for Hudson’s Bay Co. in an effort to disrupt a plan by the retailer’s executive chairman to take the company private. Story (Jeffrey Jones)

Story continues below advertisement

Saudi Arabia’s Gulf neighbours stepping in to help Aramco hit IPO target: Saudi Arabia’s neighbours plan to invest in the initial public offering of Saudi Aramco, sources familiar with the matter said, helping out Riyadh as it strives to raise $25.6 billion from a domestic listing of the state oil giant. Story (Reuters)

Transcontinental selling packaging operations for $239-million: TC Transcontinental has signed a deal to sell its paper and woven polypropylene packaging operations to Hood Packaging Corp. for about $239-million. Story (The Canadian Press)

Couche-Tard sees ‘greatest synergies’ in U.S. expansion: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will continue to focus on expanding its U.S. footprint despite proposing an acquisition in Australia it hopes will be a springboard for expansion in Asia Pacific, the convenience-store operator’s chief executive said. Story (The Canadian Press)

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

CI Financial moves into U.S. market: CI Financial Corp. has moved into the United States market for the first time with the purchase of a majority stake in Surevest Wealth Management, a Phoenix-based investment advisory business. Story (Clare O’Hara)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies