Streetwise newsletter: Catalyst eyes Gateway deal with U.S. casinos, faulty hardware cited in TSX outage

Here are the top reads,

Gateway Casinos Entertainment Ltd., which owner Catalyst Capital Group Inc. has been attempting to sell or take public for years, is receiving interest from a number of American acquirers, sources say. Story (Andrew Willis and Jeffrey Jones, for subscribers)

Back up and running: Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange resumed on Monday morning after faulty hardware caused Canada’s largest stock market to close more than two hours early on Friday. Story (Christina Pellegrini)



Story continues below advertisement

Canadian venture capital: A new venture-capital fund focused exclusively on investing in companies founded and led by women will start fundraising this week with a $30-million goal that could make it the biggest of its kind in Canada. Story (Josh O’Kane, for subscribers)

DEAL WRAP

Oil sector: Marathon Petroleum Corp agreed to buy rival Andeavor for more than US$23 billion in the largest-ever tie-up between U.S. oil refiners, giving the combined company a nationwide presence and increased access to growing export markets. Story

IPOs: Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China’s largest music-streaming company, has invited investment banks to pitch next week for a role in a U.S. IPO worth up to US4 billion, IFR reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans. Story



Retail sector: Sainsbury’s has agreed to buy Walmart’s Asda for about 7.3 billion pounds (US$10-billion) to create Britain’s biggest supermarket group by market share, overtaking long-standing industry leader Tesco. Story



Telecom sector: T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp said on Sunday they had agreed to a US$26-billion all-stock deal and believed they could win over skeptical regulators because the merger would create thousands of jobs and help the United States beat China to creating the next generation mobile network. Story



The Streetwise newsletter is daily. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our "https://www.theglobeandmail.com/newsletters/?utm_source=Arcnewsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=editor_manual_links&utm_term=signuppage&utm_content=amplify_promo#newsletter-group-1" title="" class="">signup page

Story continues below advertisement