Streetwise newsletter: Catalyst's attempt to thwart HBC privatization bid; Aimia sues biggest shareholder

Streetwise newsletter: Catalyst’s attempt to thwart HBC privatization bid; Aimia sues biggest shareholder

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

Catalyst to bid for Hudson’s Bay shares to thwart privatization bid: Catalyst Capital Group Inc. plans to launch a bid for shares in Hudson’s Bay Co. to rival a contentious $1-billion privatization offer from the department store chain’s executive chairman. Story (Jeffrey Jones)

Aimia sues biggest shareholder, escalating board battle after Aeroplan’s sale: Aimia Inc. is suing its biggest shareholder in a major escalation of the boardroom battle that has erupted since the company sold the Aeroplan loyalty program to Air Canada late last year. Story (Tim Kiladze)

TD Ameritrade’s Tim Hockey to step down as CEO: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. chief executive officer Tim Hockey is leaving the company, which is launching a search for his successor. Story (James Bradshaw)

Ontario Securities Commission settles initial coin offerings suit with CoinLaunch: Ontario’s securities watchdog has reached a settlement with cryptocurrency consulting company CoinLaunch Corp. over allegations that the firm traded securities without being registered to do so. Story (Alexandra Posadzki)

Fitch cuts Boeing’s debt outlook to ‘negative’ on 737 Max issues: Fitch Ratings lowered its debt outlook for Boeing Co. to “negative” from “stable” on Monday, citing regulatory uncertainty around the timing of its 737 Max jets’ return to service. Story (Reuters)

The Streetwise newsletter is Tuesday to Saturday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

