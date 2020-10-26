Streetwise newsletter: Cenovus shares tumble over Husky takeover reshaping firm

Cenovus shares tumble over Husky takeover reshaping firm: Cenovus Energy Inc. shares tumbled to a six-month low on Monday as investors who sought gains from the oil sands producer’s large exposure to heavy oil markets feared its planned takeover of Husky Energy Inc. will limit that prospect. (Jeffrey Jones, Emma Graney)
After Cenovus takeover, Husky says all options on table for White Rose field in Newfoundland: Cenovus Energy Inc.'s plans to acquire rival Husky Energy Inc. have thrown into question an expansion project key to the future of Husky’s White Rose field, off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, and could lead to the abandonment of the field altogether. (Emma Graney)
Ride-sharing company Facedrive faces questions as its shares whipsaw: Shares of tiny ride-hailing company Facedrive Inc. have climbed 50 per cent over the past three days after falling sharply in previous days, continuing a pattern of dramatic trading activity that has drawn the attention of short-sellers who argue the company’s market value is far out of line with its business activity. (Mark Rendell)
Brookfield to take full ownership of mortgage insurer Genworth in $1.6-billion deal: Brookfield Asset Management Inc.'s private equity arm is upping its bet on Canadian mortgage insurance, offering to buy the remaining stake in Genworth MI Canada that it does not own for $1.6-billion. (Mark Rendell)
New real estate players try to gain foothold in Canada’s hot market: New real estate players are trying to grab a piece of Canada’s booming real estate market, taking on traditional brokerages in the latest battle for a share of the lucrative business. (Rachelle Younglai)
Financial company likely the unnamed bidder for Halifax-based Chorus Aviation: A financial investor, not a rival airline, is likely the suitor of Halifax-based aircraft lessor and operator Chorus Aviation, which on Friday said it had received a takeover offer from an unnamed bidder, analysts say. (Eric Atkins)
Bombardier to get less cash in sale of parts manufacturing business to Spirit Aerosystems: Bombardier Inc.'s US$1.2-billion deal to sell its plane parts manufacturing business to Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. and exit commercial aviation is going through, but cash proceeds to the Canadian plane maker will be lower than originally planned. (Nicolas Van Praet)
Ant Group to raise up to US$34.4-billion in world’s biggest public offering: Ant Group Co Ltd is poised to raise up to $34.4-billion in the world’s largest stock market debut as investors rush to buy into the fast-growing Chinese fintech giant despite risks of greater scrutiny at home and abroad. (Reuters)
Blackstone to buy Simply Self Storage from Canada’s Brookfield for $1.2-billion: Blackstone Group Inc. said on Monday that it had agreed to buy Simply Self Storage from Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc. for about US$1.2-billion. (Reuters)
