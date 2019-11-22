Streetwise newsletter: Charles Schwab deal for TD Ameritrade would create a $5-trillion behemoth

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
Charles Schwab in talks to buy rival TD Ameritrade: Charles Schwab Corp. is in talks to acquire rival TD Ameritrade Holding Corp., a deal that would create a financial services behemoth with US$5-trillion in assets and set up Toronto-Dominion Bank for a possible exit from the U.S. discount brokerage business. Story (David Berman)
TD CEO Bharat Masrani knows when to hold, or fold, when the stakes are high: Do you ever watch poker tournaments on TV? Here’s what happens: The longer the game, the bigger the wagers get, and the more likely players are to go bust when betting on a hand. Toronto-Dominion Bank chief executive Bharat Masrani is one of those card sharks, caught in the late stages of a high stakes game in the U.S. discount brokerage industry. By all accounts, Mr. Masrani is about to do the sensible thing, and fold. It’s in keeping with an approach that colleagues say drives all the TD boss’s strategic decisions: Don’t do anything that could blow up the bank. Opinion (Andrew Willis)
Catalyst Capital seeking financing for bid to top HBC take-private deal: sources: Private equity firm Catalyst Capital Group Inc. is seeking financing for a bid for Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson’s Bay Co. that would top a $1.9-billion deal the retailer reached last month to sell itself to a consortium led by the department store operator’s executive chairman, Richard Baker, according to people familiar with the matter. Story (Reuters)
Saudi Aramco IPO raises nearly $19.47-billion so far: Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering has attracted approximately 73-billion riyals ($19.47-billion) in institutional and retail orders so far, Saudi Arabia’s Samba Financial Group said on Thursday. Story (Reuters)
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Ontario takes next step for ‘title protection framework’ around financial planners and advisers: Ontario’s government has begun consultations to devise a plan that will crack down on people who use the title of “financial planner” or “financial adviser” who are not qualified to do so. Story (Clare O’Hara)
