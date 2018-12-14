 Skip to main content

Streetwise Streetwise newsletter: CI Financial steps into digital-advice business; Echelon Wealth buys Dundee Securities

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: CI Financial steps into digital-advice business; Echelon Wealth buys Dundee Securities

For Subscribers
Comments

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

CI Financial buys majority stake in Vancouver’s Wealthbar: Investment giant CI Financial is stepping into the digital-advice business after acquiring a majority stake in robo-adviser Wealthbar Financial Services Inc. Story (Clare O’Hara, for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

Echelon Wealth Partners acquires Dundee Securities: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. is acquiring Dundee Securities Ltd., adding almost $1-billion in assets under administration and management. Story (Clare O’Hara, for subscribers)

Detour Gold CEO to step down after proxy battle ends in board revamp: Detour Gold Corp. shareholders have ousted its chairman and chief executive officer in a proxy contest that is a partial victory for dissident shareholder Paulson & Co. In a result that was made public on Thursday, shareholders voted five incumbents off the nine member board. It will now be up to the board to decide whether a sale is in its best interests. Story (Niall McGee, for subscribers)

SNC-Lavalin vulnerable to foreign takeover, Quebec premier says: Premier says SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. is exposed to a takeover amid growing evidence Quebec’s his government is marshalling an effort to ensure the engineering and construction firm remains based in the province. Premier François Legault told an interviewer for a popular morning radio show in Montreal Thursday that government officials have “indications” that the engineering company is the subject of interest from foreign buyers. Story (Nicolas Van Praet, for subscribers)

MORE DEALS NEWS

Utility sector: Shares in AltaGas Ltd. soared on Thursday morning after it announced it will slash its dividend by 56 per cent and sell its remaining majority stake in a B.C. hydroelectric power operation for $1.39 billion. Story (for subscribers)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Rising rates, high debt could lead to financial crisis in Canada, report warns: Canada risks a financial crisis within three years as rising interest rates collide with already lofty levels of indebtedness, a Citigroup report warns. Several other countries are also vulnerable, according to the Citi report titled, “Are we headed for a global debt crisis?” It estimates that governments, households and corporations around the world have amassed a mountain of loans roughly three times as large as the level of 20 years ago. Story (Ian McGugan, for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

The Streetwise newsletter is Tuesday to Saturday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers