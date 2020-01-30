Streetwise newsletter: CIBC plans layoffs amid cost-cutting drive, Dodig says in internal memo

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
CIBC plans layoffs amid cost-cutting drive, CEO Dodig says in internal memo: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is planning layoffs in the coming months as it kicks off a new wave of cost-cutting in an effort to catch up to competitors on a key measure of efficiency. (James Bradshaw)
Google executive joins Toronto’s Radical Ventures to help fund Canadian AI startups: Google’s chief Canadian spokesman is leaving to become a partner with Radical Ventures, a Toronto venture-capital firm that has emerged as a leading backer of domestic artificial intelligence startups. (Sean Silcoff)
Deutsche Bank posts larger loss than expected on costs of turnaround effort: Deutsche Bank plunged to a bigger than expected loss of 5.7 billion euros ($6.3 billion) last year, its fifth in a row, as the cost of its latest turnaround attempt hit earnings. (Reuters)
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
Two proxy advisers recommend Cineplex shareholders back Cineworld takeover: Cineplex Inc. says two influential proxy advisory services have recommended shareholders support a takeover of the company by U.K.-based Cineworld Group PLC. (The Canadian Press)
The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.