Streetwise newsletter: Cineplex seeking $250-million in financing as it maps out pandemic recovery

Cineplex seeking $250-million in financing as it maps out pandemic recovery: Cineplex Inc. is seeking at least $250-million in new financing as it attempts to recover from more than three months of pandemic-related shutdowns and from the breakdown of a $2.2-billion deal to sell the company. (Susan Krashinsky Robertson)
Fitch downgrades Alberta’s credit rating: Alberta’s credit rating was downgraded Tuesday, hours after the province released a multibillion-dollar economic recovery plan in an attempt to climb out of the economic wreckage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a collapse in world oil prices. (Emma Graney)
Google completes acquisition of Ontario smart-glasses maker North: Google has completed its acquisition of Canadian smart-glasses maker North Inc. following weeks of negotiations, after the Kitchener, Ont., company struggled for years to sell products and had begun to run low on money. (Josh O’Kane)
U.K. safety company Alcumus buys Toronto-based software firm ContractorCheck: A British safety company is expanding further into Canada with the acquisition of a software company that allows businesses to manage and vet contractors. (Rachelle Younglai)
