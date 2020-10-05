Streetwise newsletter: Cineplex shares drop as Cineworld decision to shutter U.K., U.S. cinemas rattles sector

Cineplex shares drop as Cineworld decision to shutter U.K., U.S. cinemas rattles sector: Cineworld Group PLC, one of the world’s biggest movie-theatre operators, is temporarily closing all its cinemas in the U.S. and Britain, warning that the industry is becoming “unviable.” The news has rattled investors, battering share prices of cinema owners, including Canadian chain Cineplex Inc. (Susan Krashinsky Robertson)
Clearwater Seafoods considers East Coast First Nations-backed takeover bid: Clearwater Seafoods Inc. is weighing a takeover offer backed by East Coast First Nations after striking what was billed as a “historic” deal last month to sell lobster licences to a Nova Scotia Indigenous group. (Andrew Willis)
Sherritt CEO pins future on demand for nickel for electric-car batteries: The aggressive optimism of Tesla’s Elon Musk and other automakers is good news for the recovering Canadian miner. (Andrew Willis)
Calfrac shareholder Wilks Brother raises hostile bid: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. investor Wilks Brothers LLC on Monday raised its hostile bid for the oil field services company to as much as 25 cents a share from a prior 18 cents. Calfrac last month rejected the prior offer and said it was sweetening its recapitalization plan to reduce debt, at a time when its market value has shrunk to about $22.5-million since the crash in fuel demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reuters)
TC Energy buying rest of TC PipeLines in $1.48-billion deal: TC PipeLines LP said on Monday top shareholder TC Energy Corp. offered to buy the rest of the natural gas pipelines operator in a deal that valued the company at about US$1.48-billion. (Reuters)
