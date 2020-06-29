Streetwise newsletter: Cirque files for creditor protection as existing shareholders make restructuring bid

Cirque files for creditor protection as existing shareholders make restructuring bid: Cirque du Soleil filed for creditor protection on Monday and unveiled a plan that would see its current owners and the Quebec government inject US$300-million to restart the entertainment company, while forcing lenders to take a haircut. (Andrew Willis)
Torstar buyer expects to raise $100-million selling minority stakes: The potential new owners of Torstar Corp. plan to raise more than $100-million with moves that include selling the media company’s minority stakes in online companies and reinvesting the money in a digital transformation of the core newspaper business. (Andrew Willis)
The best way to modernize capital markets is to finally launch a national securities regulator: Bay Street is about to get its first peek at proposals to modernize Ontario’s capital markets. (Rita Trichur)
Great-West Lifeco to buy U.S. online wealth manager Personal Capital in a US$1-billion deal: Canadian insurer Great-West Lifeco Inc. is boosting its presence in the United States and broadening its retail wealth management with the US$1-billion purchase of Personal Capital Corp. (Clare O’Hara)
BMO disputes Fed’s findings in stress test on U.S. subsidiary: Bank of Montreal’s U.S. subsidiary scored the weakest capital reserves in the latest round of stress testing by the Federal Reserve, but the Canadian lender is challenging the American central bank’s conclusions. (James Bradshaw)
