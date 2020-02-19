 Skip to main content

Streetwise

Streetwise newsletter: Consumers face delays, complications when escalating complaints against Big Six banks, watchdog says

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Consumers face delays, complications when escalating complaints against Big Six banks, watchdog says: Canada’s financial consumer watchdog says customers of the Big Six banks are being hit with delays and complications when they try to escalate complaints and that most simply give up. (Clare O’Hara)

OMERS names new head of private equity group: The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System named Michael Graham as the new head of its $14-billion private-equity portfolio on Wednesday, a move that comes as the pension fund manager ramps up investments in income-producing assets and Asian markets. (Andrew Willis)

This is the Canadian bank stock most likely to soar this earnings season: Canadian banks are fairly priced for the slow growth economy but there’s still potential for stock prices to rally when the sector’s earnings season begins Friday, according to Ebrahim Poonawala, bank analyst at B of A Securities. (Scott Barlow)

HSBC interim CEO Noel Quinn says latest revamp will be different; staff not so sure: Noel Quinn, the interim chief executive of HSBC, says this time things are going to be different. (Reuters)

DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS

Duo Bank in deal to acquire Fairstone Financial: Duo Bank of Canada, formerly known as Walmart Canada Bank, is acquiring consumer finance company Fairstone Financial Holdings Inc. for an undisclosed amount of money, marking the bank’s first major deal since it was sold by Walmart to a group of investors in early 2019. (Mark Rendell)

