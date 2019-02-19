Streetwise newsletter: Cool Holdings’ wild ride, corporate credit restructuring

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

How two Canadian financiers took an obscure Apple reseller for a wild ride: The company was called Cooltech, then Cool Holdings. But the experience of investors who followed the lead of two prominent Canadian cannabis investors and bought the rapidly rising shares of a small U.S. technology retailer has been profoundly uncool. Canadian financiers Andy DeFrancesco and Aaron Serruya were part of a group that took the electronics seller on a wild ride in 2018. Story (David Milstead, for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto investment bank Infor prepares for wave of corporate credit restructurings: Infor Financial Inc. sees trouble brewing in the corporate credit market. In a contrarian move, the Toronto investment bank recently launched a restructuring business to advise financially distressed companies. Story (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)

Canadian wing of Credit Suisse Securities promotes two senior executives: Credit Suisse Securities (Canada) Inc. has promoted two of its most senior Canadian investment bankers as the Swiss bank looks to consolidate its clout in the country’s energy sector. Story (James Bradshaw, for subscribers)

Franklin Templeton goes for a piece of the ETF market: Canadian investors’ stampede into exchange-traded funds has investment managers rolling out a host of lower-cost options to complement existing product lines. Franklin Templeton Investments – a long-time active money manager in Canada – has decided to step into ETF index investing for the first time with four new passive funds, while Bank of Montreal has launched a set of asset allocation funds that automatically rebalance for investors. Story (Clare O’Hara, for subscribers)

Toronto-based tech company Newtopia to go public through direct listing: A Toronto-based health technology upstart is taking a page out of the books of tech unicorns such as Spotify and Slack, foregoing a traditional initial public offering in favour of the more unconventional direct listing route. “We definitely considered all options,” said Jeff Ruby, who founded Newtopia Inc. in 2008. Story (Alexandra Posadzki, for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

MORE FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Payments sector: Germany’s financial watchdog has banned “short” selling of Wirecard shares due to volatility in the payments firm’s stock following reports in the Financial Times which are now the subject of an investigation by German authorities. Story

MORE DEALS NEWS

Oil industry: Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd. says it has abandoned a court-supervised sale of the company to East River Oil and Gas Ltd. after the buyer failed to make a required deposit payment by Feb. 15. Story (for subscribers)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How did Gerald Cotten die? A Quadriga mystery, from India to Canada and back: One day, he was on his honeymoon, enjoying the opulence of Jaipur. Twenty-four hours later, he was dead in mysterious circumstances – taking valuable secrets and cryptocurrency passwords with him to the grave. Now, his demise has left his company and industry in turmoil. This is what we know about how he lived and how his final day unfolded Investigation (Nathan Vanderclippe, Jessica Leeder and Alexandra Posadzki, for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

The Streetwise newsletter is Tuesday to Saturday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.