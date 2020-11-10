Streetwise newsletter: CPPIB and partner TPG Capital double down on cruise industry

CPPIB and partner TPG Capital double down on cruise industry: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Texas-based private equity fund TPG Capital LP have pumped an extra US$500-million into the parent of Viking Cruises Ltd., just as the hope of an eventual end to the COVID-19 pandemic promises to rescue their investment. Story (David Milstead)
GardaWorld’s Crétier picks a fight with the Caisse that he can’t afford to lose: In little more than two decades, Stéphan Crétier has built GardaWorld from a tiny outfit transporting cash for Quebec’s caisses populaires into a top-five global security firm with annual revenues of about $3.8-billion. And he is not about to stop now, even if it means taking on the Caisse. Column (Konrad Yakabuski)
Central bankers grapple with role of monetary policy: The world’s top central bankers will attempt to resolve the existential questions of their profession this week as they tune into the European Central Bank’s annual policy symposium. Having struggled to lift anemic inflation for years, officials including the heads of the ECB, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England aim to figure out why monetary policy is not working as it used to and what new role they must play in a changed world – be it fighting inequality or climate change. Story (Reuters)
